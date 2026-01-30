US Secretary of State Marco Rubio banned senior Iranian officials and their relatives from being in the US, the State Department confirmed on Thursday.

"As the people of Iran continue to fight for their basic rights, Rubio took action this week to revoke the privilege of Iranian senior officials and their family members to be in the United States," the State Department wrote on X/Twitter.

"Those who profit from the Iranian regime's brutal oppression are not welcome to benefit from our immigration system," the social media post added.

No details on when new measure will begin

No details were provided on who would be affected or when the new measure would take effect, London-based anti-regime outlet Iran International reported.

"The families of Iranian regime elites live lives of luxury in the US while their people are massacred. Not any more!" the Trump administration's UN Ambassador Mike Waltz wrote on X.