The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Austrian pres. congratulates Iran’s 'mass murderer,' sparks disgust

Austrian president and Green Party leader Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated the new president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday and was met with harsh criticism by Iranian dissidents.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 26, 2021 23:13
Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Austrian president and Green Party leader Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday. Raisi was previously sanctioned by the United States government for his role in the mass murder of Iranian dissidents in prison and protestors.
The reports about the congratulations appeared in a tweet by Iran’s ambassador to Austria, Abbas Bagherpour, and in an article published by the Iranian regime-controlled media.
Bagherpour wrote that “President Van der Bellen in an official message cordially congratulated President-elect Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, wishing him every success, referring to 7 centuries of friendly relations, re-assuring him of continuation of multi-faceted bilateral relations in every fields.”
The media report appeared in the state-controlled Islamic Republic News Agency on Thursday. It said that, “In his message, the Austrian president said he was confident that cordial relations between Tehran and Vienna will continue in all areas. He wished success for president-elect Raisi and said that his country, as the host of multinational negotiations over Iran nuclear deal, is ready to make any cooperation.”
The IRNA report added that Van der Bellen "expressed hope that the Vienna talks will yield fruit in the near future.”
Mina Bai, an Iranian-Norwegian columnist and political commentator with the Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen, told The Jerusalem Post that “I think it is disgusting that a European president from a democratic country congratulates a man that has been directly involved in the execution of thousands of political prisoners. People like Putin, Xinjiang and Kim Jong also have congratulated Raisi."
She continued, “Is Austria at the same level? It is not the first time Austria embarrasses itself. This month the police prevented Iranian dissidents from demonstrating in front of Grand Hotel in Vienna where JCPOA negotiations are going on. This is against free speech.” 
The prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Kaveh Moussavi tweeted, “Shame on you, President of Austria, congratulating a mass murderer who through massive fraud has muscled his way to the Presidency of Iran. We are going to remember this abject cowardice when we rid Iran of this murderous kleptocracy! Don’t say we didn’t warn you!”
 
The IRNA report added that Van der Bellen "expressed hope that the Vienna talks will yield fruit in the near future.”
The great powers are holding talks with Iran’s regime in Vienna to bring Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. The US wishes to reenter the atomic deal after then-president Trump withdrew from the agreement because it did not prevent Iran’s regime from building a nuclear weapons device.
The Post sent a Twitter query to Bagherpour, whose title on the social media platform is ”PhD in Public International Law; Ambassador of I.R. Iran to Austria and Slovakia”.
The Post also sent press queries on Saturday to Van der Bellen and his spokespeople Reinhard Pickl-Herk Sprecher and Inge Hausbichler, and reached out to Johannes Aigner,a spokesman for Austrian foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, about his views of Van der Bellen’s reported congratulation of Raisi.
Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen (credit: Wikipedia)Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen (credit: Wikipedia)
 Austria has had a long tradition of strong relations with the Islamic Republic, including sending the first western foreign minister, the Social-Democrat Erwin Lanc, to visit Tehran in 1984 after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.
Since Raisi won what the US state department deemed a “pretty manufactured” process, commentators have frequently described Raisi’s execution sprees as mass murder. “In a perverse parody of democracy, Iran last week elected a mass murderer and extreme hardliner, Ebrahim Raisi, as its new president,” wrote Greg Sheridan in The Weekend Australian.
Raisi played a central role in the executions of at least 5,000 innocent political prisoners in 1988. He was part of a four-man "Death Committee" that sent dissidents to their killing without a shred of due process.
Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian who fled the Islamic Republic due to repression and now lives in Germany, told the Post that "If it's true that Mr. Van der Bellen congratulated Ebrahim Raisi, maybe it's worth knowing that Raisi is the judge that presided over the mass executions of political prisoners during the 1980’s and Navid Afkari's death was also under his watch." Afkari was an Iranian wrestler who was convicted of murdering a security guard during the 2018 Iranian protests and was executed in September 2020, despite international outcry.
Vojoudi added that "He's selected by the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, because they're alike in cruelty. The minimal participation in this presidential elections delivered an important message to the world's politicians to show that the regime has lost its legitimacy and the Iranian people do not recognize him as the president."

The Iranian-American human rights activist Lawdan Bazargan, whose brother Bijan was hanged in 1988 during the prison massacre, told the Post, "Khamenei picked Raisi, a member of the 'Death Commission' who is implicated in the 1988 massacre of  political prisoners, LGBTQ hanging and execution, and long sentences for the protesters, as the President of Iran, to send a message to the world that  the Islamic Republic of Iran does not respect international laws and the Universal Declaration of  Human Rights. Austria has a long history of siding with Nazis and Hitler. This shocking recognition of henchman Raisi is another stain on Austria's history."


Tags Iran austria Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by