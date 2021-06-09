Ex-Mossad chief Tamir Pardo: Netanyahu broke policy with Iran, US

Speaking at the Meir Dagan conference at the Netanya Academic College, Pardo said it was a massive strategic error for Netanyahu to be in open conflict with the Obama and Biden administrations over Iran.

The former Mossad chief asked how Netanyahu could dare to say Jerusalem will completely ignore Washington, when it is America which provides both the aircraft and the weapons which the Jewish state uses and needs to defend itself.

Pardo said, "we must do everything to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon," but that it was a mistake for Netanyahu to call it an existential threat as if, should the Islamic Republic someday get such a weapon, all of the Jews would need to flee from the Middle East.

He said that Netanyahu's policy had helped push the Trump administration to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which now has led to Tehran passing the 60% nuclear enrichment level.

According to Pardo, "Iran never would have dreamed" they would have gotten to this unprecedented high level of uranium enrichment in prior eras, but that the lack of strategy on the part of Israel along with the Trump administration, has led to the ayatollahs being potentially only weeks away from a nuclear weapon.

In contrast, he said that the Sharon and Olmert governments made their primary principle in dealing with Iran to coordinate with the US.

He accused Israel under Netanyahu of "top notch tactics, but zero strategy."