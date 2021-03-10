Ex-Mossad chief: Return to US, Iran nuclear deal will happen regardless

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said on Wednesday that the US and Iran will likely return to a nuclear deal regardless of the current Israeli government's opposition.

Speaking at a joint Commanders for Israel's Security and Haaretz conference, when asked if there would be a deal, Pardo said, "it is very hard to know for sure, I assume yes and the question is when, and how many variations will it undergo until we get there."

The former Mossad director also said, "I assume Israel will act like it should...at its size...it can get to cooperative levels with the," but added that Israel should not play games with the larger powers given that it "has capabilities, but the capabilities of a small state and at the end...it needs to recognize its place."

Without mentioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by name, but clearly referring to him, he warned that if Israeli leaders yell at the world that they will act on their own against everyone, then Jerusalem will not get anywhere in terms of influencing developments.

Former Netanyahu national security council chief Jacob Nagel took issue with Pardo's statements saying regarding, "returning to the old deal, I am concerned that we are non-stop galloping toward it...this will be a disaster if it happens...if I estimate who could thwart this, it would be the Iranians. If I estimate who is pushing to make this happen with all of their energy, it would be some Israelis - not those in official positions - and obviously the new US government."

He added "if there is a deal, it will be the last" and will lead to great harm.

Staking out a middle more analytical path, former Mossad Iran desk chief Sima Shine said, "I think both sides are interested in getting to an agreement. Since they are interested, it seems they will get there. But there are quite a few obstacles along the road...but at the end, at the end, they both want to get a deal."

Shine also confirmed the likelihood of an interim partial deal of "less for less" - partial reduction of US sanctions for partial reduction of Iranian nuclear violations.

But she said that despite any possible interim deal, the end point would be full removal of sanctions for a full return to nuclear limitations.