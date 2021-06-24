The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Has Bennett proven that he can stand up to Iran's nuclear aspirations?

Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Naftali Bennett wouldn't stop Iran's nuclear aspirations, but recent events in the Islamic State may prove otherwise.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 24, 2021 12:06
NAFTALI BENNETT in his office. The Yamina Party leader now represents the sane right wing in the political arena. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT in his office. The Yamina Party leader now represents the sane right wing in the political arena.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Has Prime Minister Naftali Bennett just answered all questions posed by his predecessor and main opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as by new Iran president-elect Ebrahim Raisi, about whether he is willing to act boldly against the nuclear weapons program?
On Wednesday night, The Jerusalem Post, hours before any other media outlet, reported that an attack on one of the buildings of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) caused major damage, despite Iranian denials.
The Post also revealed that the target was likely the location of one of Iran’s centrifuge manufacturing sites, near the city of Karaj – referred to as the TABA site – and that centrifuge components were reportedly made in three workshops located there.
Such a blow to Iran's future centrifuge production, after it already lost so many of its existing centrifuges in attacks on its Natanz facilities in July 2020 and April 2021, could have a massive impact on its timeline to acquire a nuclear bomb.
Israel and the Mossad have not formally taken credit, but the fingerprints and national interests are self-evident – and soon, Iran will probably blame Jerusalem.
This came only days after Netanyahu had claimed that Israel would stop using the Mossad and the IDF against Iran in the Bennett era.
He said that the Bennett government was really run by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid who had guaranteed a more passive policy in acting against Iran.
Except all of this was based on a radical interpretation of Lapid agreeing with the US that it was better to avoid surprising each other too much and to avoid public disputes, when disagreements could be discussed productively behind the scenes.
Nothing in Lapid's statement about relations with the US suggested that he or Bennett would refrain from hitting Iran.
Other Israeli governments, including some portions of the Netanyahu era, included attempts to keep disagreements less public.
True, Netanyahu is a stronger believer in fighting publicly with the US over its negotiations with Iran than Bennett-Lapid, but they have still made their disagreements with the Biden administration on the issue known - and now it appears they have acted boldly and aggressively.
It will be interesting to see if the previous prime minister will drop this talking point of criticism – that Bennett is too new and worried about offending the US to act – and maneuvers to a different line of attack.
If Netanyahu had spoken to his former intelligence minister, Eli Cohen, he might have heard what Cohen told the Post: that new Mossad Director David Barnea was likely to continue to act aggressively against the Islamic Republic.
None of this takes away from Netanyahu's achievements against Iran in his era, but other prime ministers before him, and now Bennett, have also shown they can act.
This operation could also be an answer to Raisi.
Raisi's speeches during and after the election show a highly confident figure who believes his election win will allow him to steamroll Iranian opposition, the US and anyone else in his path.
Perhaps, the attack at Karaj was also a message to Raisi that he should not get overconfident.
He may be Iran's new president and eventually on the way to succeeding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, but the message may be that this should not give him illusions that those threatened by a potential Iranian nuclear bomb will give that program immunity simply because of his domestic achievement.
Bennett will still need to prove himself in a variety of ways on the international stage – and no doubt he will have a learning curve on some issues as compared to Netanyahu.
But, if this was done by Israel, he just showed that acting boldly is something he is ready to do.



Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Nuclear Disarmament
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by