Head of Military Intelligence: Iran not getting the bomb any time soon

Despite enriching uranium at a level not seen before, Iran still has a long way to go before acquiring a nuclear bomb, said the head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. Tamir Hayman.

“There is an enriched amount [of uranium] in volumes that we have not seen before and it is disturbing. At the same time, in all other aspects of the Iranian nuclear project we see no progress,” Hayman said in an interview with Walla! News.

“Not in the weapons project, in the financial area, not in any other sector. Therefore the period of time that still remains of two years has not changed. Because even from the moment you have a breakout, there is still a long way to go before a bomb.”

According to Hayman, while the levels of enriched uranium are “disturbing,” the Islamic Republic still has a long way to go before acquiring a functioning nuclear bomb that can threaten Israel.

“To the best of our knowledge, the directive has not changed and they are not heading towards a breakout. They are not heading towards a bomb right now. It may be in the distant future.”

The Iranians face three choices he said, to return to the previous 2015 nuclear deal, break out and go for “unprecedented defiance” including in weapons and continued enrichment, or go for an improved agreement where they will achieve far more than they have in the past. Tehran will likely try to exhaust long negotiations with the West while continuing to enrich.

Hayman said that while the “right thing to do” is to act on the side of diplomacy vis-a-vis Iran and its nuclear program, there must be a practical reliable military option along with the economic and diplomatic tools.

"Let's just agree with the fact that the right thing to do is to take Iran in the direction we want on the side of diplomacy. An attempt at a better agreement,” Hayman.

Prof. Yitshak Kreiss and Maj. General Tamir Hayman (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons but it is believed that it is continuing to develop the capabilities to produce a nuclear weapons arsenal as well as produce ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

In turn, Israel’s military has asked for a major budget increase so that it can strengthen its attack capabilities should it need to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel has also warned repeatedly about Iran’s aspirations of regional hegemony and has carried out hundreds of airstrikes as part of its “war-between-wars” campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against the Jewish state.

According to Hayman, even with Tehran deploying advanced anti-aircraft missiles, surface-to-air missiles and more, they continue to have a hard time confronting the attacks by the Israel Air Force.

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force was “one of the most significant and important events in my time,” he said, adding that his assassination had a significant contribution to Israel’s national security.

He had been in charge of Iran’s regional aspirations and had been busy establishing a land bridge from Tehran to the Mediterranean as well as Iranian influence in Yemen when he was killed in an American drone strike against Baghdad Airport in January 2020 along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq's paramilitary Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Explaining that there are not many people like Soleimani, he said that the man had a strategic vision and operational capacity where he could get things done in Syria in a short period of time.

“He was also the designer of Syria. That’s the bigger story, there are not many people like him” he said. Those who remain, including Esmail Qaani who replaced Soleimani, are “brilliant people who have high administrative capacity but they cannot handle the decision-making processes. They have no authority.”

IRANIAN WOMEN hold pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the late Iranian Lt.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, during the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran on Wednesday. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Solemani was the man who designed, approved, and also acted against Israel, Hayman continued.

“He was a dangerous man.” And now that he is dead, his vision “is hopeless at the moment. Nobody is interested in it. Not the Russians, and not the Syrian regime.” There is also a “consistent and sustained decline of Iranians in Syria,” he said, adding that while Syrian militias remain, Iran continues to withdraw its people from the country.

But as Iran removes its people from Syria, Hezbollah remains entrenched there ready to act against Israel.

The Lebanese Shiite terror army , he said, “is a tool that can be used once. Like a match.”

Hezbollah is a “sophisticated and aggressive military tool” that if activated by Iran will bring about two things: significant destruction towards its assets and the destruction of the Lebanese state.

If and when Hezbollah will be fully deployed against Israel, the scale of destruction of Lebanon will be difficult to compare to,” Hayman said. The use of Hezbollah, Hayman said, “is a bit like the nuclear dilemma, when do you use doomsday weapons?”