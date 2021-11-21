The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hulata in Bahrain: ‘Nuclear Iran will destroy world non-proliferation regime’

"Should Iran achieve its nuclear ambitions, the region as we know it will be no longer."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 16:08
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021.
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
The world will face unprecedented threats if Iran attains a nuclear weapon, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata warned at a conference of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Bahrain on Sunday.
“We have been speaking about all of the malting activities of Iran throughout the region,” Hulata said. “Think how much bolder and dangerous Iran will be with a nuclear umbrella.” 
“Should Iran achieve its nuclear ambitions, the region as we know it will be no longer. The free world would face extreme threats it hasn’t faced before, with a new nuclear arms race and the collapse of the existing non-proliferation regime,” he stated.
Iran was only deterred from developing a nuclear weapon “when it was faced by determination,” Hulata posited, and called for a united message that Iran will not be allowed to go nuclear.
“We should recognize that Iran is stalling, and will continue to draw more concessions, unless we start showing unified determination, and then we can achieve our goals,” he said.
Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser. (credit: Courtesy)Dr. Eyal Hulata, the new national security adviser. (credit: Courtesy)
Hulata spoke at the annual IISS Manama Dialogue forum of government ministers and experts on the region’s security challenges, on a panel called “Militias, Missiles and Nuclear Proliferation.”
Israel faces these threats every day, he said, and not just because of the “over-politicized issue of Israel’s right for existence,” but because the threats come from extremists who seek to impose themselves on the entire world.
Hulata listed Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and the US, as well as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as “friends” in the fight against Iran and its proxies, which attacked Aramco in Saudi Arabia, Emirati ships, and attempted to assassinate then prime minister of Iraq.
The US and Israel “may not agree on everything , but we share the goals of preventing Iran from ever being able to breakout to nuclear weapons and to limit their regional domination,” he stated.


