Iran must halt uranium enrichment before nuclear talks resume - Bennett

He spoke after a seventh round of indirect talks in Vienna ended on Friday without any progress.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 11:57
A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021 (photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
World powers must pressure Tehran to halt its enrichment of uranium prior to the resumption of another round of indirect talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran deal, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.
"I call on every country negotiating with Iran in Vienna to take a strong line and make it clear to Iran that they cannot enrich uranium and negotiate at the same time," Bennett told his weekly cabinet.
He spoke after a seventh round of indirect talks in Vienna between Tehran and the United States, along with the five other world powers, ended on Friday without any progress.
It is unclear whether they will resume again this week.
"Our goal is to utilize the window of opportunity that has opened between the rounds in order to tell our friends in the US: This is precisely the time to use a different toolkit against Iran's galloping forward in the enrichment sphere," Bennett said.
PM Naftali Bennett speaks with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Prime Minister Miloš Zeman. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) PM Naftali Bennett speaks with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Prime Minister Miloš Zeman. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)
"There is a time for everything. A time to keep silent and a time to speak up. Now is the time to speak up," he added.


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Iran Deal iran nuclear
