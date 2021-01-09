The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran will expel UN nuclear watchdog inspectors unless sanctions are lifted

Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2021 15:36
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank (photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
A view shows railway packages for containers with uranium hexafluoride salt, raw material for nuclear reactors, similar to the one be used for the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank
(photo credit: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS)
Iran will expel United Nations nuclear watchdog inspectors unless sanctions are lifted by a Feb. 21 deadline set by the hardline-dominated parliament, a lawmaker said on Saturday.
Parliament passed a law in November that obliges the government to halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased.
Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved the law on Dec. 2 and the government has said it will implement it.
"According to the law, if the Americans do not lift financial, banking and oil sanctions by Feb. 21, we will definitely expel the IAEA inspectors from the country and will definitely end the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," said parliamentarian Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani.
The comments, referring to texts governing the IAEA's mission and activities, were carried by several Iranian media outlets.
Iran said on Monday it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching the nuclear pact with major powers and possibly complicating efforts by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.
It began violating the accord in 2019 in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from it in 2018 and the reimposition of US sanctions lifted under the deal.
Tehran often says it can quickly reverse its breaches if Washington's sanctions are removed.


Tags IAEA Iran Nuclear Nuclear Deal
