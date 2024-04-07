IDF general: This is how Iran will retaliate for its general's death

Israel is on high alert for an Iranian revenge attack in response to the assassination of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Damascus last week.

Brig.-Gen. (res) Zvika Haimovich, who previously served as Israeli Air Defense commander, commented on the events on Sunday in an interview on 103FM.

"I estimate," Haimovich said, "that [what we will see] will be more similar to the attack that the Iranians carried out in Saudi Arabia in 2019, when they caused significant damage to the country's oil supply. They take a strategic target and carry out a deadly attack ."

However, Haimovich explained: "In the last six months, we intercepted a ground missile from Yemen, rockets and missiles from Gaza and Lebanon, and UAVs from Syria. We have already passed the test with different types of threats." A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Could Iran retaliate with swarms of missiles and suicide drones?

Also, over the past weekend, American officials told the CBS network that one scenario that is emerging is an attack on an unprecedented scale by suicide drones and cruise missiles, and there is also a fear that Tehran will seek to respond to Israel in the same currency – and attack Israeli diplomatic sites.

In an American report, two Iranian officials who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly said that Iran had put all its armed forces on full alert and that a decision had been made that Iran should respond directly to the attack in Damascus to create deterrence.