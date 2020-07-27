The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran’s bizarre, giant fake US aircraft carrier towed to Straits of Hormuz

Fake carrier will be at sea as US Rear Admiral Jim Kirk’s USS Nimitz arrives at 5th Fleet area of operations.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 27, 2020 13:14
Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier, used previously as a simulated U.S. target during a February, 2015 Iranian naval war games exercise, is seen at its home port of Bandar Abbas, Iran February 15, 2020 (photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier, used previously as a simulated U.S. target during a February, 2015 Iranian naval war games exercise, is seen at its home port of Bandar Abbas, Iran February 15, 2020
(photo credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran has a giant fake aircraft carrier that it has used over the years to practice with during naval drills to show off that it can attack US carriers. Now the lumbering model boat is on the move, satellite photos show. The US usually has at least one aircraft carrier somewhere near the Persian Gulf. Iran often harassed US naval ships in the Persian Gulf using fast boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In April US President Donald Trump said the US would sink Iranian boats that harass US warships. 
The aircraft carrier is usually docked near the port of Bandar Abbas. In recent days there was a mysterious explosive noise heard in Qeshm island, just offshore. In addition, the oil tanker Gulf Sky, which is at the center of an international dispute amid accusations an IRGC front company bought it, it is also off Qeshm Island, after being allegedly hijacked from the coast of the UAE on July 6.
Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier is seen towed by a tugboat near Bandar Abbas, Iran July 25, 2020 (Photo Credit: Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS) Iran's refurbished mockup aircraft carrier is seen towed by a tugboat near Bandar Abbas, Iran July 25, 2020 (Photo Credit: Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS)
Maxar Technologies satellite image located the Iranian fake US carrier offshore from Bandar Abbas and now some 50 km southeast of where it was before. It is estimated to be 200 meters long and 50 meters wide, between 50-70% the size of a real aircraft carrier, depending on how you estimate its overall size or displacement. It is thus not just a floating piece of wood, but a large lumbering beast of a ship, a potential danger to international shipping and one more of Iran’s bizarre attempts to intimidate the international community. Iran has been accused of mining six ships in May and June 2019 and also shot down a US drone over the Gulf of Oman in 2019. 
This ship has at least 16 fake airplanes on its carrier deck. It was being towed by a boat and another Iranian fastboat was seen nearby. The fake US carrier was blown up by Iran in 2015 and then repaired. The fake carrier is one of the Iranian navy’s largest ships. Iran’s navy is otherwise relatively small and no match for the US navy. One US naval officer quipped last year that the US could destroy the Iranian navy in an afternoon if it wanted to. 
At the moment it appears the USS Eisenhower, which was off the Persian Gulf earlier this month, is in the Mediterranean Sea for a drill with the Hellenic navy. Between July 14 and 20 it made its way from near Oman towards the Red Sea and Suez Canal. The USS Nimitz has been working recently with the Indian Navy. With the Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto are in the Mediterranean, the Nimitz has now moved to take up station with the 5th Fleet as part of the need to sustain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East. Nimitz joined 5th Fleet on July 24.
The Nimitz brings with her nine squadrons of the Carrier Air Wing, and a destroyer squadron with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and Arliegh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett and USS Ralph Johnson, all under the command of Rear Admiral Jim Kirk. Kirk, a native of Pennsylvania, took up command of Carrier Strike Group Eleven in May 2020. He shares a name with the fictional television character Admiral James Tiberius Kirk of Star Trek fame. The real life Admiral Kirk and his carrier group will now help secure around 2.5 million square miles of water, according to the US Navy. According to a Guardian profile in 2013 says that Kirk does not take offensive to comparisons to the fictional Star Trek Kirk.


Tags Iran United States strait of hormuz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Two infants die after being forgotten in locked cars, we need a solution By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by