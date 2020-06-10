The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran builds another fake US aircraft carrier to practice blowing it up

US-Iran tensions grew in May 2019 when Iran mined ships and shot down a US drone.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 10, 2020 17:57
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 hooks up to a catapult on the flight deck of U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, in this picture taken August 27, 2019 and released by U.S. Navy on August 27, 2019 (photo credit: MICHAEL SINGLEY/US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 hooks up to a catapult on the flight deck of U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, in this picture taken August 27, 2019 and released by U.S. Navy on August 27, 2019
(photo credit: MICHAEL SINGLEY/US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Spotted off the coast of Iran in recent days is a mock-up of a US Aircraft Carrier. The giant fake ship was seen near Bandar Abbas port, an area where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operates, and it is thought to be for training or propaganda. This is one of several such mock-ups Iran has built in the last decade to show off their capabilities fighting the US “great Satan,” as the regime refers to America.
Reports show that the aircraft carrier may be 200 meters long and has at least 16 fake warplanes on the deck. Navy Times notes that an actual US aircraft carrier of the Nimitz-class is 300 meters long, so the Iranian model is big, but not quite big enough.
In February 2015 Iran fired cruise missiles at another model and blew part of it up. Iran said that version was 202 meters long. In March 2014, when that earlier fake aircraft carrier was spotted, Iranian media tried to spin it as a “movie set.” Later it was used for target practice.
It seems that the original 2014 model, the “movie set” was the same one strafed and attacked in 2015 and that it was towed to port on the barge it rests on. Then in October and November last year, amid US tensions, the Iranians began repairs. It was seen by satellite in December 2019 and was undergoing repairs.
US-Iran tensions grew in May 2019 when Iran mined ships and shot down a US drone. In September, Iran attacked Saudi Arabia with drones. In April this year, Iranian fast boats harassed US ships.
The US has been playing cat-and-mouse with Iranian vessels and harassment in the Gulf over the years. In April last year there was a build-up of naval vessels. In addition, after the mining incidents in the Gulf of Oman in May and June 2019 there was more naval commitment. US President Donald Trump threatened to sink Iranian fast boats in April 2020.
Iran is proud of its IRGC fast boats and their ability to harass the US. In April 2010 it unveiled “high destruction” fast boats. It showed off a video in September 2018 of harassment of US ships. Sometimes the Iranians take US warnings seriously, such as January 2018 when they stopped bothering US ships. But in the April 2020 they showed off weapons and did donuts around US ships.
In July 2019, the USS Boxer used a US Marine-operated special new counter-drone system to jam and warn off an Iranian drone. In April 2019, Iran showed off drone footage of a US carrier to embarrass the US. Something similar happened in August 2017.
The Iranian fake carrier has real implications. December 2019 reports indicated that Iranian fast boats drove alongside a US Nimitz-class carrier called the USS Abraham Lincoln as it transited the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claims it got 100 new fast boats in May, so it may want to test them against the fake carrier. Despite this, so far the US still has the upper hand. In December, the USS Forrest Sherman caught Iran smuggling weapons to Yemen via a Dhow, and the Normandy found more Iranian weapons in February 2020.


Tags Iran Ship US Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by