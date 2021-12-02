The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to blow up nuclear facility - report

As many as 10 nuclear scientists agreed to help destroy centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2021 17:41

Updated: DECEMBER 2, 2021 17:50
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2. (photo credit: ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/WANA VIA REUTERS)
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
(photo credit: ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/WANA VIA REUTERS)
The Mossad was behind the destruction of one of Iran's most secure and important nuclear facilities, and they did this by discreetly recruiting a team of Iranian nuclear scientists, according to a new report by the Jewish Chronicle.
According to the report, as many as 10 nuclear scientists agreed to help destroy the centrifuge hall at the Natanz nuclear facility in April. However, it seems they did not know they were doing this on behalf of Israel, but rather for other dissident groups.
Ultimately, the Natanz explosion caused significant destruction at the Natanz nuclear plant. 
From the start, Iranian media and officials accused Israel of being behind the incident, something Israel has never commented on, despite originally referring to it as an accident. Others further speculated that the US was somehow involved
However, according to the JC, the destruction of the Natanz centrifuges was conducted by the Mossad alone, and had been in the works for years. 
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
According to the report, explosives were hidden as early as 2019. Further, an armed drone was smuggled into the Islamic Republic piece by piece in order to eventually launch missiles at another site in Karaj. 
Overall, the report claims three operations were planned in a period of just 18 months. This included the work of a thousand technicians, spies and on-the-ground operatives.
This is a developing story.


Tags Iran Mossad iran nuclear Natanz
