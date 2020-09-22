What are Iran’s calculations against the US today?

Whether it is the Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Iran is seizing on an opportunity to confront the US after analyzing current US policies and judging that Washington’s push for new sanctions will fail. That policy is clear from Iran’s constant statements.Whether it is the Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hinting that the “book is not closed” on the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani, or Iranian commemorations of the 40 year anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war anniversary with statements boasting they can defeat the US in a similar war, Iran is thinking tactically and strategically.

Iran's Zarif has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and knows that Lavrov is discussing moving away from a Western-led international world order. The Kavkaz drill is thus an embodiment of the potential Russia-Iran-China alliance system. Iran's Press TV highlights the drill. Iran is also keenly observing Russia's "Slavik Brotherhood" drill this week. A rising Russia will confront the West and help Iran, Iran's planners think. Iran has sent troops to the Kavkaz drill with Russia, alongside other countries that it hopes to work with. Who is there? Armenia, Belarus, China, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan sent a thousand troops, Russia's TASS reported on Monday.

Iran’s military is preparing arms purchases from Russia and China, and it knows that China has recently been more robust in sending planes to challenge the US and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Iran’s media highlights Syrian concerns that the US sent “60 vehicles” to eastern Syria. Iran claims that the US is “looting” Syrian oil.

Iran is keenly aware that Europe is concerned about US “unilateral action” and it wants to exploit this rift. It also hopes that it can prey on US election chaos, arguing that it wants peace, not conflict. The goal here is to try to get the Europeans to challenge the US in the West while bringing in China and Russia at the UN as well. Iranian media highlights Russian and Chinese support every day.

Iran’s IRGC aerospace force head Not only does Iran believe this, but it also says that as an arms embargo ends it will buy weapons from China and Russia, and forego imports from Europe if necessary. The US has vowed to stop these arms acquisitions.Iran’s IRGC aerospace force head Amir Hajizadeh has said that there is no need to import arms, that Iran can be an exporter and will soon be sending arms abroad. Iran already does this clandestinely to Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. But it wants to up its game now. Meanwhile, the US says Iran is now working against them alongside North Korea on long-range missile development.