The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

What are Iran’s calculations against the US today?

Recent statements paint a picture of a solidifying worldview in Iran that harkens back not only to the era of the Iran-Iraq war, but also its view of a 'final victory' against the West.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 02:46
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER Mohammad Javad Zarif shares a laugh with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Monday (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER Mohammad Javad Zarif shares a laugh with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Monday
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Iran is seizing on an opportunity to confront the US after analyzing current US policies and judging that Washington’s push for new sanctions will fail. That policy is clear from Iran’s constant statements.
Whether it is the Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hinting that the “book is not closed” on the US killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Soleimani, or Iranian commemorations of the 40 year anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war anniversary with statements boasting they can defeat the US in a similar war, Iran is thinking tactically and strategically. 
Iran has sent troops to the Kavkaz drill with Russia, alongside other countries that it hopes to work with. Who is there? Armenia, Belarus, China, Iran, Myanmar and Pakistan sent a thousand troops, Russia’s TASS reported on Monday.
Iran’s Zarif has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and knows that Lavrov is discussing moving away from a Western-led international world order.
The Kavkaz drill is thus an embodiment of the potential Russia-Iran-China alliance system. Iran’s Press TV highlights the drill. Iran is also keenly observing Russia’s “Slavik Brotherhood” drill this week. A rising Russia will confront the West and help Iran, Iran’s planners think.  
Iran’s military is preparing arms purchases from Russia and China, and it knows that China has recently been more robust in sending planes to challenge the US and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Iran’s media highlights Syrian concerns that the US sent “60 vehicles” to eastern Syria. Iran claims that the US is “looting” Syrian oil. 
Iran is keenly aware that Europe is concerned about US “unilateral action” and it wants to exploit this rift. It also hopes that it can prey on US election chaos, arguing that it wants peace, not conflict. The goal here is to try to get the Europeans to challenge the US in the West while bringing in China and Russia at the UN as well. Iranian media highlights Russian and Chinese support every day.
Not only does Iran believe this, but it also says that as an arms embargo ends it will buy weapons from China and Russia, and forego imports from Europe if necessary. The US has vowed to stop these arms acquisitions.
Iran’s IRGC aerospace force head Amir Hajizadeh has said that there is no need to import arms, that Iran can be an exporter and will soon be sending arms abroad. Iran already does this clandestinely to Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. But it wants to up its game now. Meanwhile, the US says Iran is now working against them alongside North Korea on long-range missile development. 
Taken together, the Zarif, Hajizadeh, supreme leader and other statements from Iran paint a picture of a solidifying worldview in Iran that harkens back not only to the era of the Iran-Iraq war and Iran’s belief in its abilities to triumph, but also its view of a final victory in achieving an alliance against the West.
While these are still merely a series of small points of light for Tehran, the rising chorus of voices represents the clear calculations of the regime. It has only to put these plans into process on the diplomatic, military and economic level. It has prepared for this for more than a decade and senses its time has come.  


Tags Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif iran sanctions us iran Javad Zarif
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by