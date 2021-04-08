Iran pres candidate gives racist/sexist rant: Women resort to African men

A candidate for the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran , Ali Motahari, who is widely considered a reformist, on Tuesday issued a racist and misogynist diatribe against black men and women during a group telephone call with more than 6,000 participants.

Motahari said during a Clubhouse telephone video discussion that “right now they have problems in Europe. Men are not aroused and women are resorting to African men.”

He termed “freedom of dress” for women an “animal right.” The Islamic Republic imposes a compulsory hijab system on women. Motahari, who is slated to run as a presidential candidate in the June 2021 presidential election, added: “If somebody is not aroused on the beach, then he is sick. God wants us to get aroused. Men must be aroused. It is good that a young man is aroused by seeing the hand of a woman.”

The women’s right campaigner and journalist Masih Alinejad responded to Motahari’s statement in a tweet: “What an outrageous comment.”

Arash Azizi, the author of Shadow Commander: Soleimani, US and Iran’s Global Ambition, tweeted: “Remember when Ali Motahari, a pro-Rouhani Iran MP & Majlis former deputy speaker, supported BlackLivesMatter? He is now running for president and has this gem: ‘In Europe, there is a problem of men not getting aroused by women which is why women are going after African men!”’