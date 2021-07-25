Iranian-backed militias in Syria are buying up real estate - report

was under siege by ISIS during part of the Syrian civil war. Since 2019 Iran has sought to play a larger role in this corridor. The strategic corridor connects the Syrian regime to Iraq and also Hezbollah to pro-Iran militias in Iraq. Missiles and weapons flow through this area. Militias linked to the IRGC, including some recruited from far away Afghanistan and Pakistan, have come to this area. “Destruction engulfs entire Syrian cities,” said Al-Ain media in the Gulf, in a report about how this will affect the Syrian countryside. According to this report the real estate purchases take place not only in Deir Ezzor but also towards the city of Raqqa, which was once controlled by ISIS. Deir Ezzor was under siege by ISIS during part of the Syrian civil war. Since 2019 Iran has sought to play a larger role in this corridor. The strategic corridor connects the Syrian regime to Iraq and also Hezbollah to pro-Iran militias in Iraq. Missiles and weapons flow through this area. Militias linked to the IRGC, including some recruited from far away Afghanistan and Pakistan, have come to this area.

At least 78 properties have been purchased since the beginning of July. A source "identified the locations where the Iranian plan is being implemented in and around towns and villages in the countryside of Raqqa; they paid the prices without any bargaining." According to the article the militias have intensified recruitment efforts. The article is apparently based on a report from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This report says that "the Iranian militias, under orders from Tehran, have recruited young men from al-Mayadin, Albukamal and other areas in Deir Ezzor to implement their plan."

This “unprecedented” expansion in areas in the Deir Ezzor governorate has caught the eyes of locals. According to this account, some of the local people have been forced to flee due to the property changing hands. “Observers fear that personalities of non-Syrian nationalities will make purchases.” This could lead to demographic change. Locals says this already happened in Al-Mayadin and other places. “Merchants from the city of Al-Mayadin who are directly affiliated with the pro-Iranian ‘Al-Abbas Brigade’ militia and operate under its command, have continued to purchase real estate from residents throughout the eastern Ghouta regions.”

During the recent period, purchases focused on the areas of the southern sector of Eastern Ghouta, specifically in Zabadin, Deir al-Asafir, Hatita al-Turkman and al-Maliha, the report said. It noted that the real estate investors target property that belong to people who have fled the fighting in Syria over the last 10 years. The insinuation is that ownership will pass to foreigners or Shi’ites linked to Iran, and thus to militia networks. The militias are linked to Iran and also to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. Members of the Fatemiyoun, a Shi’ite militia recruited from Afghanistan, also operate here.