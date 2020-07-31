Iran’s changing narrative on Natanz explosion

Iranian member of parliament Mojtaba Zonnour said on Friday that the mysterious explosion at Natanz nuclear research facility was due to “internal elements.” This new narrative appears to contradict earlier claims that the explosion, which allegedly damaged advanced centrifuges key to the nuclear program, was a security breach and thus done from “outside.” So which is it? Iran keeps changing its official explanation because it doesn’t want to be embarrassed that this advanced facility, that should be guarded was damaged. On cue to push the Tehran narrative was Al-Mayadeen news on Friday repeating the claim that the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Shura Council, Mr. Zonnour, had announced this new explanation. In the past Iran denied the explosion did much damage and then claimed that if it was found to be sabotage Iran would respond. The new reports aim to counter claims that drones or bombs had caused the damaged. There were no missiles, bombs or drones, the new report says. However, Mayadeen conceded that there was a great deal of damage to the site and that now Iran will build a new, larger building. It now appears Iran is moving toward admitting the extent of the damage but asserting oddly that it was done from the inside. That would seem to admit a major failure in the nuclear program and also cast doubt on Iran’s ability to secure the site. That may alarm international nuclear inspectors.