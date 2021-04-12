What is Iran’s game plan after Natanz?

In short, it uses uranium enrichment as global mafia-like blackmail. It says “look, we have enriched this to 20%, you better give us money or we will enrich to 40%.” Iran knows that it can keep inching toward enough uranium for a weapon without ever building one. Iran has a problem. On the one hand, its drive to create enriched material for a bomb has never brought it that close to a device. It has no way to deliver a nuclear weapon either, despite advances in missile technology. It uses uranium enrichment to pressure the signatories of the 2015 JCPOA.In short, it uses uranium enrichment as global mafia-like blackmail. It says “look, we have enriched this to 20%, you better give us money or we will enrich to 40%.” Iran knows that it can keep inching toward enough uranium for a weapon without ever building one.

Iran trots out the Iran deal crowd when it needs things. It tries to use the crowd to portray its adversaries, particularly Israel and Saudi Arabia, as road blocks to amicable relations between the world and Iran. Iran thus does two things at the same time. It threatens war and the bogeyman of nuclear weapons, while also presenting itself as the victims of Israel and Saudi Arabia, and a victim of sabotage and now a victim of "nuclear terrorism." It invents mythical "hardliners" and "moderates" to play the good cop-bad cop with the West. It claims that if it doesn't get another deal then the bad hardliners will come to power. When it talks to Russia and China, Iran doesn't use the "hardliner" threat. There are no moderates in Iran. They only exist in the imagination of the West and as a talking point. Iran has trotted them out now before elections to claim the West must give Iran a "deal" to boost Rouhani. Iran has cultivated a well-oiled propaganda machine in the West. This is made up of former officials, commentators, think tank experts and shills for the regime who push narratives about how the West needs a "deal" or there will be war, and how a deal "prevents" Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Now Iran has to come up with a game plan after the latest Natanz incident. The incident has been too well reported to enable Iran to pretend it didn’t happen, and it was Iran that revealed it in the first place. However, western media went further in describing details of the operation. For instance, Iran has vowed ‘”revenge” via the foreign minister , the man least responsible for actually doing operations.

It also knows US officials may be pleased with the results of Natanz because pressure is reduced on the "need" for a new deal. It can also read the boasting of Israel's prime minister who says that the fight against Iran and its proxies is a huge task. It can read the headlines in media that claim "western intelligence services tell Israel's Channel 13 news Israel's Mossad agency was behind the 'sabotage.'" It can read that two intelligence officials told The New York Times that the damage harmed the internal power system supporting the underground centrifuges. Next comes Ali Akbar Selahi, the nuclear chief, who claimed sabotage took place. He also is not a military planner or cognizant of IRGC activity. In short, Iran's biggest complaints about Natanz come from people who may not even be familiar with current Iranian plans. Iran can read western media and note that it is now believed Iran has suffered a serious setback in enrichment that reduces its leverage to get a new deal.

It has targeted Israelis abroad and Israeli diplomatic posts abroad. For instance, reports on January 30 linked an incident in new Delhi to Iran, and Israel issued warnings in March. An Iranian attack in January was reportedly foiled, a February 1, 2021 report said. There were even warnings about Iranian threats to the UAE in March. In the past, Iran has attempted types of retaliation. It has fired salvos of rockets from Syria at Israel in 2018 and launched several small rocket attacks since then in 2019. It also sent a Hezbollah team with drones to an area near the Golan in 2019. It has allegedly attacked two ships linked to Israel. It has sent drones and missiles to the Houthis in Yemen. It has sought to move precision guided munitions to Hezbollah and set up factories and networks to supply Hezbollah. In 2018 it flew a drone into Israeli airspace from T-4 base in Syria. It has moved ballistic missiles to militias in Iraq in 2018 and 2019.

As such the country's discussion of "revenge," a vow it has made many times in the past, must weigh what Iran's capabilities are, with what it wants to accomplish and also its agenda with the international community. Iran has not been successful so far and it is grasping as what to do. It knows its infrastructure is lacking in abilities to strike at Israel, whether from its long distant drones, ballistic missiles or ships or other methods. Israel has announced new defensive capabilities over the last year, including air defense successes against drones and cruise missiles. Iran used drones and cruise missiles to attack Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq in September 2019. Iran can read the reports and knows Israel's capabilities likely outpace Iran's abilities.