Iran's new naval commander is making waves

Shahram Irani is believed to be first Sunni Kurd to reach such a high rank.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 18, 2021 13:45
The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, September 10,2020. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, September 10,2020.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s navy has a new head, according to the country's IRNA news agency, which announced that the Adm. Shahram Irani would be the new navy chief. Irani had previously been a high-level army and navy officer.
Hossein Khanzadi has led the navy since 2017. Iran recently sailed two ships, the Sahand and Makran, all the way around Africa to Russia. Other Iranian naval vessels have had accidents and the Islamic Republic is in the midst of naval tensions in the Gulf after an Iranian drone attacked a commercial tanker that was linked to Israel.  
The appointment of Irani raised eyebrows because  he is believed to be the first Sunni and Kurd to have reached the position. Irani was born in Sanandaj in the Kurdistan region of Iran in 1967. He is thought to be the first Kurd and Sunni who has risen to such a level under the Islamic Republic. Sources said that his appointment represents unbelievable progress for Iran in elevating minorities to higher levels.  
Irani is supposed to improve the navy, which is not to be confused with the powerful IRGC naval units that harass US and other ships in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s navy is supposed to do operations further from shore and in the Gulf of Oman.
The new navy commander studied marine sciences at university until 1985 and then became a navigator and ship commander. He served on different light and heavy ships and then in what is called an “artillery frigate” and missile boat, and in support ships and Alvand class destroyers, as well as on the Kharg, which sank earlier this year.  
Irani served as an operations commander in the naval zone of Bandar Abbas, according to reports, and then as Deputy Chief of Operations and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. According to Iran media reports, he has commanded important operations and even travelled through the Suez and conducted rescues.  
The appointment of a Kurdish Iranian and also a Sunni to a high-level position marks a major change in Iran. Although there are Shi’ite Kurds, sources said that,  being from Sanandaj, Irani is likely a Shafe’ee Sunni. One source said that this could be a sign of Iran’s opening to religious minorities as a signal to its openness to the Taliban. The Taliban have also reformed their sectarian views of Shi’ites, according to statements. For instance, Taliban officials visited the Dasht-e-Barchi Hazara neighborhood of Kabul and showed respect at a Shi’ite mourning day during the month of Muharram. This symbolism is important.  
According to sources, the appointment in Iran “is big progress. In the past, Sunnis were not allowed to get positions that sensitive. On Farsi Telegram people commented that Iran is changing its policy towards Sunnis after Taliban took over power in Afghanistan.” The source could not be identified due to the sensitivity of their position.


Tags Iran Navy Islamic Republic
