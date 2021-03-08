The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian naval chief lays out warning to 'destabilizing forces' - IRNA

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 8, 2021 11:15
A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
The Iranian naval chief has promised to respond to any form of aggression from Iran's "foes" with a "crushing" return of force, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
At a high-level meeting involving the naval commanders of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the Iran guarantees the security of the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, adding that its presence within these waters has deterred any threats in the region.
Khazadi went on to further boast about the cooperation between the army, navy and the IRGC, claiming that it stands to deter any "destabilizing measures by interventionist forces," IRNA stated.
Navy Commander of IRGC Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, added that the "harmony" between the three factions - who signed a memorandum of understanding to address a number of areas of cooperation - remains strong and will not fade.
Tangsiri added that Iranian enemies have been "shocked" by Iran's naval capabilities, according to the report.
Iran has recently conducted several military exercises and has held joint military training sessions in the Indian Ocean as it tries to push the United States to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Tensions have risen in the Gulf region since the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in 2018 after then-president Donald Trump withdrew Washington from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
US President Joe Biden has said Washington will rejoin the nuclear deal that his predecessor Donald Trump abandoned if Iran resumes compliance with the agreement, which imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities in return for a lifting of sanctions.
However, the olive branch is seemingly being slowly pulled away after Biden sent a warning to Iran when Washington struck positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border, in response to the rocket attacks on US targets in Iraq.
"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden said.
Reuters contributed to this report.


