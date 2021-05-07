The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran's nuclear power 'for peace but nightmare for Israel' - Nasrallah

The Hezbollah chief spoke of growing relationships with other Middle Eastern countries and warned Israel and the Gulf states of imminent Iranian threats during his Quds Day speech.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 7, 2021 19:09
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah gave his annual Quds Day speech on Friday, marking the final Friday of Ramadan.
In his speech, Nasrallah reassured the people of Iran that the "Resistance Axis" remains strong, with Iran still making up the strongest and most capable part of it. He said that despite 40 years of Western, US, and Israeli efforts to collapse the Islamic Republic, all attempts to do so have failed.
He referenced the negotiations between Iran and the US regarding their return to the Iran deal, and the lifting of US sanctions on Iran. "There is no practical threat of war against Iran (under the Biden administration)", Nasrallah said.
He confirmed that Iran will confront the sanctions currently placed on them, but whether this will be via the return of the US to the Iran deal remains to be seen.
Nasrallah then turned the focus of his speech to Israel and to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
"What Netanyahu was relying on hasn't materialized," Nasrallah said.
"The US or other regional countries didn't wage war on Iran as [Netanyahu] had hoped. Now, as Iran possesses enriched uranium, even Israel has to admit that leaving the Iran deal was a failure on their part. Despite the Israeli attack on the Natanz facility, Iran has continued to enrich uranium, even increasing the percentage to 60%.
"This nuclear power is the nightmare of the Israelis," said Nasrallah. "Of course, it is for peaceful purposes only."
The Hezbollah leader warned Israel and the Gulf States that they should be worried about growing Iranian strength, and said that Israel's internal political crisis is a sign of weakness, because "one man insists on remaining Prime Minister, for personal reasons, to rescue him from prosecution and prison." This, according to Nasrallah, combined with Israel's supposed own hatred for themselves, has lead to a crisis that puts the country in a weakened and more vulnerable position.
Referencing the recent tragedy at Mount Meron, Nasrallah stated that if Israel was unable to handle a "simple stampede" they are not ready to confront a war. 
"The IDF is not as strong as (IDF Chief of Staff) Kohavi would have us believe," he continued. He cited the intensive training exercises that various IDF units are currently carrying out as proof, saying that if the IDF was really as strong as they say they are, the training would not be necessary.
He warned Israel against engaging in any kind of conflict with Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah are ready to respond in kind to any Israeli aggression directed towards the region.
Throughout the speech, the Hezbollah chief spoke of Iranian relations with various Middle-Eastern countries, citing the thawing relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia as proof that the Axis of Resistance is only growing in strength. He welcomed relationships and dialogues with any country that wishes to engage in them, promising that Iran has never sold out its allies or friends. 
He promised that Iran, alongside Yemen, remains committed to reviving ISIS. Syria, he said, continues to forge connections with Iran as their ongoing civil war continues to shrink in size. 
Nasrallah stressed the importance of continued commitment to the path that the Axis of Resistance has laid out, saying that "The end of a society doesn't happen overnight. But all of the signs of the end and decline of this usurping entity are showing. Meanwhile, the Palestinian youth remains strong." The victory over Israel will come, not in the next battle, but gradually, he promised.
The Iranian Secretary-General ended his speech on an upbeat note, saying that Iran are heading in a positive direction.
"What we need is more steadfastness and solidarity, and to continue down our path. God has promised the patient with victory. We see signs of this divine promise already manifesting," he concluded.


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Iran Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by