The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

ISIS Exploiting Coronavirus Pandemic, Counter-Terror Experts Warn

Islamic State insurgency reaping successes in Iraq, Syria as global network grows

By JOSHUA ROBBIN MARKS/THE MEDIA LINE  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 08:52
A boy looks out from inside a tent in al-Roj camp, Syria, January 10, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A boy looks out from inside a tent in al-Roj camp, Syria, January 10, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
Counter-terrorism experts interviewed by The Media Line say that Islamic State is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to plan and carry out attacks against Western targets.
The Salafi-Jihadist trans-national terrorist organization is taking advantage of the massive distraction caused by the pandemic as governments commit time and resources to containment efforts, and media coverage centers on the illness, analysts warn.
“ISIS is not in crisis. The opposite. It’s on the rise,” Dr. Michael Barak, a senior researcher at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at IDC Herzliya, told The Media Line.
Barak recommended reading Al-Naba, an official weekly newspaper issued by ISIS’s Central Media Office, to understand the group’s intentions.
“The main narrative during the coronavirus is to increase attacks against Western groups on Western soil and also to focus on Western targets in the Middle East… to exploit the fact that Middle Eastern governments aren’t able to control the situation because they invest a lot of effort and money in coping with the coronavirus,” he said.
While ISIS’s caliphate collapsed last year in Iraq and Syria with the group’s territorial defeat by a US-led coalition, the organization was not eradicated, analysts say, adding that it is currently leading a growing insurgency in territories it previously controlled and, via regional affiliates, across the world.
“They’ve been probing places in Syria in particular, and in Iraq, trying to basically exploit the attention on the coronavirus by security services and government forces to mount more attacks,” Thomas Joscelyn, a jihad expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Media Line.

As an example of the threat ISIS continues to pose, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that last Friday, two civilians were killed and two injured in separate ISIS attacks in the Iraqi governorates of Diyala, in the East, and Kirkuk, in the North.
David P. Fidler, adjunct senior fellow for cybersecurity and global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, told The Media Line that the pandemic had created a “distraction trifecta” for anti-ISIS forces, with counter-terrorism having been moved down the list of priorities and economic resources have been allocated to fighting the pandemic – including in the US, the leader of the anti-ISIS coalition.
“The distractions caused by the pandemic will not necessarily tip ISIS, at this inflection point, into resurgence, but, as in so many areas of policy, this health crisis makes effective counter terrorism harder to sustain,” he said.
Counter-terrorism experts are concerned not only about ISIS, but also its rival, al-Qaida.
“Al-Qaida is also a growing threat to the West and to the international community, especially in the Middle East,” Barak said, noting that it is trying to encourage lone-wolf attacks.
He cited as an example the recent stabbing outside the former Paris headquarters of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Both ISIS supporters and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula had called for attacks on Charlie Hebdo before the stabbings.
Barak says the two groups are in competition, with al-Qaida perceiving ISIS’s success in the field as a mortal threat.
“Al-Qaida is… having a narrative war against ISIS, trying to portray [it] as a very extremist jihadist organization that is not serving the jihadist cause well,” he stated. “And on the other side, al-Qaida is fighting ISIS members in Yemen and also in Mali.”
ISIS has branches in Africa and Asia, and is on the rise in these regions, analysts say.
“Unfortunately, ISIS is still growing outside the Middle East, particularly in Africa and Asia, where [it] has surged in Mozambique, Nigeria, [the] Philippines and Afghanistan,” Jim Phillips, a Middle Eastern affairs expert at the Heritage Foundation’s Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, told The Media Line.
According to the US National Strategy for Counter-terrorism issued in October 2018, ISIS was already increasing its global operations even while physically losing ground in Iraq and Syria, and had eight official branches and more than two dozen networks.
Since then, it has expanded to Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Sri Lanka and, most recently, Mozambique, says Bruce Hoffman, a counter terrorism and homeland security analyst at the Council on Foreign Relations, told The Media Line.
“ISIS has rapidly expanded in southern Africa, having acquired an affiliate, Ansar al-Sunna, in Mozambique, which has killed over 1,400 persons in the past three years,” he said.
The UN World Food Program estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced in northern Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province because of the conflict.
Hoffman says the number of ISIS fighters worldwide is higher than the conservative estimate of 12,000, and that the organization has considerable financial reserves, with the US Treasury Department putting the figure at more than $300 million in cash. He adds that donors continue to provide support and are one of the keys to the group’s continued vitality.
Thomas Renard, senior research fellow at Brussels-based EGMONT, the Royal Institute for International Relations, says ISIS is less active in Europe, although the threat remains.
“In a nutshell, the threat is certainly lower than it was four or five years ago, clearly because the caliphate is gone,” he told The Media Line. “The coronavirus phenomenon has stopped propaganda. ISIS propaganda has gone more underground as well.”
Renard says the key concern for European security services stems from lone actors inspired by ISIS propaganda. While he adds that lone wolves are tougher to spot, there is a lower chance for spectacular attacks of the type that have taken place in Paris and Brussels.
“We no longer have a group that is physically present, training fighters [and] sending [them] to commit attacks across Europe,” he said.
The caliphate’s legacy is still a concern for security services, though, and Renard cites the 3,000 individuals in European prisons with links to terrorism or radicalization.  
“That means that among these 3,000 individuals [who] will be released in the coming five years, some of them, perhaps 1%, 2%, 5%, are going to constitute a real threat,” he stated. “That is why security services are so concerned. [The terrorists are] not many, but can make a big impact.”
Read more articles from The Media Line.


Tags Syria ISIS war on ISIS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Lockdown shmockdown By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by