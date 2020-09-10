US investigated hundreds of reports of civilian casualties in Iraq, Syria

A new report by the US-led coalition against ISIS has assessed numerous reports of civilian casualties dating back several years. The recent reports, for June and July, were released this week end describe five “credible” incidents where civilians were killed since 2016. The most recent incident was on March 13, 2020 when US airstrikes targeted pro-Iranian groups in Iraq in the wake of a rocket attack that killed three members of the coalition. This report is unique because the US has rarely carried out airstrikes against pro-Iranian groups in Iraq. The report says that on March 13 in Karbala coalition forces conducted an airstrike against Kata’ib Hezbollah. “Regrettably, one civilian was unintentionally wounded as a result of the strike.” The latest report says that in July the coalition carried over 113 open reports and received 21 new reports. 107 reports are still open and four were reopened due to new evidence. In June the coalition says it received 24 new reports. This gives a sense of the volume of these reports. Some date back to 2015 when the coalition was first making headway against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. For instance a December 30, 2015 report that alleged coalition casualties in Mosul was deemed uncredible in June. Many of the reports relate equally to the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 with a handful from this year. For instance the coalition deemed credible a report of a civilian killed on August 11, 2016. It also judged credible reports that at least three civilians were killed on September 30 near Hajin and that 16 civilians were unintentionally killed in Mosul on January 6, 2017. The coalition points out that it has helped liberate 110,000 square kilometers from ISIS and that it has helped free 7.7 million people. Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga and the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria did most off the fighting on the ground in partnership with US and coalition airpower and special forces. The reports are of interest because they show the long-term investigations and open files relating to complaints of civilian casualties.
