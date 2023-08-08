The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East ISIS News

Ten Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with ISIS - war monitor

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS militants attacked Syrian army checkpoints around the village of Maadan.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 11:59
Fighters in Syria (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Fighters in Syria
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

At least 10 Syrian soldiers were killed and others wounded in overnight clashes with the Islamic State group in the country's northern province of Raqqa, a Syrian war monitor said Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS militants attacked Syrian army checkpoints around the village of Maadan, which they seized briefly before withdrawing by morning.

It said at least six fighters aligned with the Syrian government were wounded. Syrian state media did not report on the clashes and IS did not make a claim of responsibility on its propaganda channels.

IS used to control more land in Syria

IS once ruled over swathes of north, east and central Syria, along with parts of neighboring Iraq. Separate offensives by Syrian troops and their allies, and by Kurdish-led fighters backed by the United States, seized control of those lands.

IS sleeper cells still wage hit-and-run attacks, particularly in the vast desert zones they once controlled.

An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA) An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA)

Those attacks had become bolder and bloodier in recent months, according to the Obseveratory's head, Rami Abdel Abdelrahman.

IS last week named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as its new leader, for the first time confirming the death of its former head Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi, whom Turkey said it had killed in April.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by