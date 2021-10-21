The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel, Iran holding separate large scale aerial drills

Blue Flag 2021 is seeing the participation of seven countries while Iran's Modafe’an Aseman-e Velayat 1400 is aimed at testing the capabilities of its Air Force.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 16:12
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin in a "Baz" F-15 fighter jet, alongside an "Adir" F-35, with Luftwaffe (German Air Force) Inspector Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in the "Eagle Star" Eurofighter, painted with the Israeli and German flags (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin in a "Baz" F-15 fighter jet, alongside an "Adir" F-35, with Luftwaffe (German Air Force) Inspector Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz in the "Eagle Star" Eurofighter, painted with the Israeli and German flags
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As tensions continue to rise between Iran and Israel, both countries are holding large-scale aerial exercises.
Israel and seven nations – Germany, Italy, Britain, France, India, Greece, and the US – are participating in Blue Flag 2021, the largest and most advanced aerial exercise ever held in the Jewish state.
This years’ drills will focus on the integration of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, including the F-35 Adir aircraft in complex operational scenarios, the Israeli military said.
The exercise will focus on “broadening and enhancing the operational capabilities of the participating forces,” with a focus on air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, as well as evading ground-based air defense systems “and various operational scenarios in enemy territory,” the army said.
The two-week drill which is taking place in the Negev desert out of Uvda Airbase marks the first time that a British fighter squadron has been deployed to Israel since the establishment of the State as well as the first time that India send a Mirage fighter squadron to Israel and the first time that France deploys a Rafael squadron to the Jewish state.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi presents Luftwaffe Inspector Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz with a Medal of Appreciation (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi presents Luftwaffe Inspector Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz with a Medal of Appreciation (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin, who took part in a symbolic flyover over Jerusalem alongside his German counterpart Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz last week said that the threats posed to Israel continue to increase and that the drill is a “stepping stone” towards cooperation with other countries in the region.
“We are living in a very complicated region, and the threats to the State of Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran are only increasing," he said. "Holding an international exercise in this current reality, while continuing our public and covert operational activities on all fronts, is of utmost strategic importance and has an extensive impact over the Israeli Air Force, the IDF, and the State of Israel."
"This exercise is groundbreaking in terms of technology, quality of training, and the number of participating nations. It illustrates the partnership and strong bond between the nation's air forces and acts as a stepping-stone toward regional and international cooperation,” Norkin added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday Iran’s Air Force kicked off Modafe’an Aseman-e Velayat 1400’ (Guardians of ‘Velayat Sky’ 1400) which is aimed at testing the capabilities of the Islamic Republic’s Air Force.
According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the drill will see the use of indigenous and upgraded systems and weapons, including heavy and semi-heavy smart bombs, all kinds of laser, television, thermal, radar missiles, rockets, and bombs.
Iranian F-4, F-5 and F-7 fighter aircraft as well as Sukhoi Su-27s, F-14s, Mirage F1s, and MiG-29s, are taking part in the drill.
Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi was quoted by Press TV as saying that the “long-range endurance of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force fighter jets outside their defensive spheres, pinpoint accuracy of bombs and rockets in air-to-surface strikes as well as surveillance of the operational zone” will be put to test during the drills."


