The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel should provide Saudi Arabia with Iron Dome batteries

“Israel has advanced capabilities in the field and in the past there have even been reports that Saudi Arabia is seeking to purchase Iron Dome batteries from Israel."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 21, 2021 19:57
Successful tests of the new Iron Dome weapons system, February 1, 2021 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Successful tests of the new Iron Dome weapons system, February 1, 2021
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel must consider assisting Saudi Arabia, which is under constant missile attack, argues Yoel Guzansky in a piece published Sunday in Globes. Guzansky is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) at Tel Aviv University specializing in Gulf politics and  security. He is one of Israel’s leading experts on the Gulf, which makes him well placed to understand not only the Abraham Accords but also the new complex issues involving Saudi Arabia. Since last year there have been increased rumors of Israeli ties with Saudi Arabia. 
“Israel would do the right thing by offering the kingdom assistance in defending its strategic facilities against the growing threat from Iran,” he wrote. Saudi Arabia is being threatened by drones and long range missiles fired by Houthi rebel-held areas in Yemen. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015. The US has signaled displeasure with Riyadh’s offensive operations there. The Houthis have launched on offensive, attacking Marib where Yemen forces linked to Riyadh are fighting a desperate battle. 
Iran uses Yemen as a test bed for its drones and missiles. It has helped the Houthis extend the range of ballistic missiles to hundreds of miles and also helped them with precision drone strikes. This is a major threat to the region, including Israel, the UAE and other states. Iran has attacked Saudi oil facilities such as Abqaiq in 2019 and also the Houthis recently attacked energy facilities in Saudi Arabia at Ras Tanura and in Riyadh. Iran has used militias in Iraq to attack Saudi Arabia also, in January 2021 and May 2019.  
“As Israel attaches the greatest importance to the Iranian nuclear threat, and rightly so, to the Arab Gulf states it is the Iranian missile arsenal that poses the most serious and immediate threat,” Guzansky writes. Saudi Arabia is under constant threat. These include attacks by more than 860 drones and ballistic missiles since March 2015.  
“Despite massive arms acquisitions over the years the kingdom lacks sufficient defensive capability, let alone offensive capability.” Israel could do the right thing by offering the Kingdom assistance. Israel has multi-layered air defense systems including Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome. In the last year these have been shown to work together closely against threats in a test last December, and in February Israel announced new capabilities for Iron Dome. Last week Israel said that Iron Dome successfully confronted drone and missile tests in a threat. That means Israel has the expertise regarding these kinds of threats.  
Guzansky notes that there are pitfalls involved such as avoiding embarrassing leaks of any such ties with Riyadh. Washington has given Saudi Arabia the cold shoulder. Yet the US supports Saudi Arabia defending itself. Riyadh as the Patriot system which can be used against drones and missiles. It may receive the THAAD system in 2023. In 2017 Raytheon, which makes the Patriot, said that the Saudis had shot down more than 100 tactical ballistic missiles launched from Yemen using Patriots.  
“Israel has advanced capabilities in the field and in the past there have even been reports that Saudi Arabia is seeking to purchase Iron Dome batteries from Israel as part of tightening security relations between the two countries, a report later denied by the Ministry of Defense,” Guzansky notes. In fact reports indicate the US may have moved one of its two Iron Dome batteries to the Gulf, he wrote.  
Israel could help Saudi Arabia overcome its strategic dilemmas and also reap political benefits if it aids Riyadh, according to the expert. Also Israel could learn from the types of threats being used against Saudi Arabia, threats that Israel has an interest in learning about because it shares a common foe with Riyadh. “The Gulf does not currently have ideal air defense systems and Israel can assist both in providing the systems themselves and in providing advice and guidance to its new-old partners in the Gulf,” he concludes.  


Tags saudi arabia Iron Dome yemen technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by