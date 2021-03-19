Israel vaccinates over 100,000 Palestinian workers in two weeks

The IDF's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which manages relations with the Palestinians , reported Thursday that it has vaccinated over 100,000 Palestinian workers in two weeks, according to a press release from COGAT

In two weeks, the second dose of vaccine will be administered to Palestinian workers, completing their inoculation.

The first phase of the vaccination campaign initially began two weeks prior in conjunction with Israel's Health Ministry, COGAT and the Civil Administration, which also worked with Central Command, the Land Crossings Authority, and Magen David Adom in order to vaccinate Palestinian workers.

Palestinians with Israeli work permits received vaccinations at 13 stations throughout Jewish communities in the West Bank.

"I salute the workers for their responsiveness and willingness, which helped us achieve another step toward halting the spread of COVID-19 in our region," said Civil Administration Head, Brig.-Gen. Fares Atila.

"This is meaningful news for the Israeli and the Palestinian public health and economy alike."

