Israeli drones used by Azerbaijan under spotlight in new TV report

The TV report noted that according to foreign reports Israel has sold Azerbaijan drones over the years.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 12, 2021 14:00
Local resident Lenser Gabrielyan, 65, stands on the ruins of his farm that was destroyed by shelling near the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, January 16, 2021. Following the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, the village was div (photo credit: REUTERS/ARTEM MIKRYUKOV)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARTEM MIKRYUKOV)
Harop drones, a type of munition that acts as a drone but is also a warhead that slams into a target like a missile, played a key role in Azerbaijan’s recent war, according to a new report on Uvda, a program on Channel 12.
Itai Anghel, one of Israel most well-known and insightful journalists covering conflicts in the region in the last several years went to Azerbaijan and the Armenian-held area of Nagorno-Karabakh to document the recent war.  
Anghel noted that according to foreign reports Israel has sold Azerbaijan drones over the years.
These reports have revealed the use of the Harop, Orbiter and other drones over the last years. For instance, in October Radio Free Europe noted that the conflict in the Caucasus was a kind of “debut” for “kamikaze drones.” A Harop even crashed in Iran according to Armenian media. Azerbaijan praised the Israeli drones in September 2020.
These types of drones, that hunt down air defense radar or can be used against tanks, vehicles and personnel, are sometimes called “loitering munitions.” They come in many shapes and sizes and Israel has pioneered their use for decades. In 2018, according to the Drive, an Israeli Orbiter 1K was demonstrated to Azerbaijan forces.  
The new report by Anghel took the documentary filmmaker to both sides of the conflict.
In Azerbaijan, the report, which aired Friday, showed a military parade with numerous drones. Azerbaijan's leaders and soldiers, as well as average people, praised the Israeli drones. These included the Elbit Systems Hermes 450 and 900 and the Harop and others. Azerbaijan put the drones on a pedestal in the parades, and some even said it might be good to have a monument to them.
This is a new kind of warfare where pilot-less planes do the fighting. They are often unseen as well.
Anyone who has been underneath surveillance drones and other types of drones, knows the haunting sound of whirring and buzzing they make. That is because many drones are not jet-powered, but use a rotor or propeller. Soldiers may never see them and air defense systems lack the ability to shoot down drones properly.
This has been revealed as Turkey used Bayraktar drones in Libya and Syria against Russian-made Pantsir systems. The full extent of how drones can be used to destroy a modern army was displayed by Azerbaijan in its two-month war against Armenian forces in September and October 2020. It systematically suppressed Armenian air defense and then struck tanks and artillery emplacements. It also hit personnel and in some cases killed civilians.
Anghel’s report reveals the extent of drone use and shows how the battlefield was littered with pieces of these drones. In one scene he and his team must hide under a tree wondering whether to sprint to a vehicle for cover or stay where they are. Drones have good optics and can ostensibly scan an area and thus make them ideal precision weapons that won’t make mistakes by killing journalists or civilians.
But that is also up to the operator. While some drones work autonomously, there is a person in the loop when it comes to systems like the Harop and others. Israel Aerospace Industries pioneered the Harop and the Harpy. Drones, like the IAI Harpy, are used to hunt down air defense radar. It has been around for decades. Lighter weight and smaller versions of these drones are now revolutionizing warfare.  
An Anghel’s reporting of one of the Azeris he speaks to seems to confirm there were hundreds of attacks using Harops in the recent conflict. Harops are deployed from a rectangular box-like cannister.
In Azerbiajan, music videos and parades have shown the cannister stacked on a truck in groups of nine, three on top and three tall, like a square. Several trucks could be seen outfitted this way, meaning a unit could launch a swarm of drones, such as up to 27 at a time. That would overwhelm an enemy and rip apart air defenses and armored units.
This is exactly what air forces have done in the past to support ground attacks and achieve air superiority. In the Gulf War, the US used helicopters to carve a route through Saddam’s air defenses. It also hit them with missiles. In Vietnam, the US used Grumman A-6 Intruders to suppress air defenses with Shrike anti-radiation missiles. Nowadays, drones can do this work.  
The harrowing piece of reportage show how drones menace soldiers and civilian communities, and are transforming war.
The message of the documentary is whether Israel has supplied weapons to Azerbaijan and thus involved itself unknowingly in a conflict that it has no interests in. Armenians were outraged towards the end of the war, angry about being targeted by Israeli-supplied drones.
However, the somber end of the report shows an Armenian team seeking to find its dead with Azeri soldiers assisting. The Iranian border is nearby. The question posed is whether the desire to supply Azerbaijan was fueled by Israel’s security concerns about Iran. That question, of the price of these supplies, is left unanswered. From Azerbaijan’s point of view, through those Anghel interviewed, there is great adoration and praise for Israel and its weapon systems. 


