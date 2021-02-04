Israeli military drones dropping like flies in enemy territory

An Israeli military drone was downed on Tuesday in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the third time in the past three days that Israel lost one of its drones in enemy territory.

On Sunday, a military spokesperson reported that an army unit operating near Gaza, the Palestinian coastal enclave controlled by Hamas, lost one of the drones it was flying as part of a mission.

Hamas, designated a terror group by Jerusalem as well as the United States and European Union, has been battling Israel ever since gaining control of Gaza in 2007, including several limited rounds of combat.

Then on Monday, another Israeli drone fell into enemy hands, when army forces lost the small unmanned aircraft vehicle over Lebanon.