Israeli MK meets with Moroccan Members of Parliament for the first time

The first official meeting between a member of Israel's Knesset and members of the Moroccan parliament since the agreement was established ; A mutual friendship group will be established

In an online video call on Thursday, MK Ram Ben-Barak of the Yesh Atid Party spoke with two members of the Moroccan House of Councilors - the upper house of the Moroccan parliament - Muhammad al-Bakhouri and Abdelkarim al-Hams.

This is the first official meeting between parliamentarians from the two countries since the agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Morocco was signed over 2 months ago.

During the conversation, members of the Moroccan delegation proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group between the Israeli-Moroccan parliamentarians and MK Ben Barak announced that the Speaker of the Knesset, MK Yariv Levin, had approved it.

This will make Morocco the first country included in the Abraham Accords with which Israel will establish a parliamentary friendship group.

MK Ben-Barak said at the meeting that "This is a dream come true."

"The relationship between the two countries is extremely important," he said, extending an invitation to Moroccan MPs to visit Israel and saying Israeli MKs are excited to visit Morocco themselves as well.

Ben-Barak suggested several areas in which the two countries could collaborate in the future, including the Iranian nuclear program, the war on terror, culture, trade and the economy. "We are eager to forge ties with you," he added.

The head of the Moroccan delegation to the organization, Councilor Muhammad al-Bakhouri said he was "happy" to meet with Ben Barak and to renew diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We have a special connection," al-Bakhouri.

Morocco is a country of peace and tolerance," he said, adding that "The King of Morocco ordered the introduction of Jewish studies in schools and eradicated any manifestation of racism against the Jews in the country."

"The Moroccans are an open and generous people, endowed with a morality based on coexistence, and we welcome any initiative that will strengthen the relationship between us," he added.

The second member of the Moroccan delegation, Council member AbdelKarim al-Hams said the meeting was "historic," and will serve as a basis for coexistence between the two nations.

Ben-Barak said their words were "heartwarming."

"We are brothers," he said, adding that "The King of Morocco is an example and role model in the entire region for stability, peace and coexistence in the region."

He added that the meeting was "optimistic" and that it "heralds continued fruitful cooperation and a rosy future ahead."

The conversation took place ahead of the convening of the Committee to Combat Terrorism of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in which the three are participating, which took place later on Thursday.