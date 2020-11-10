The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel's first municipal delegation to UAE discusses agriculture, water

"I could not believe that I would get to see this thing in my life. For us, brothers and sisters from both sides, from Israel and Dubai, sitting around the same table, it is a great honor."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 17:53
The Samaria Regional Council's delegation to Dubai meets with local businessmen, 10.11.2020. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL.)
The Samaria Regional Council's delegation to Dubai meets with local businessmen, 10.11.2020.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL.)
A delegation of businessmen from the Samaria Regional Council, led by Council Chairman Yossi Dagan, held a series of economic meetings to discuss future collaborations on the topics of water desalination and agricultural technologies in Dubai this week, making it the first municipal authority from Israel to send a delegation to Dubai.
Dagan, landed in Dubai earlier this week, heading of a delegation of factory and company managers and businessmen from the Samaria region and its industrial zone, flying in on the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai.
In a marathon of business meetings, the manufacturers, along with Dagan, met with about 20 businessmen and large companies in the fields of agriculture, pesticides and plastics, as well as with companies that are interested in fast-growing crops. 
This, due to the coronavirus crisis that has forced the UAE to rely more heavily on local crops and pest control companies.

Among the manufacturers who joined the delegation were: Boaz Shitzer, CEO of AST from the Shahak industrial zone in Samaria, which provides technological solutions for desalination and water recycling around the world; Moshe Lev Ran, VP of Twito Plast from the Barkan Industrial Area in Samaria, specializes in the production of accessories for air conditioning and energy saving technologies; Yair Wolovich, who represents 30 agronomy and crop development companies in Israel, mainly in Samaria, as well as representatives from the Central Samaria Development Company, and the council's CEO, Amitai Roitman, who has been establishing the Samaria Municipal Economic Company in recent months.
 In a statement, the delegation said they had heard from their Emirati counterparts about the unique needs of the area and discussed future collaborations with them, mainly in the fields of agronomy, crops and water desalination.
"Samaria is at the forefront in the fields of industry and commerce, a pioneer in forging ties and creating international collaborations," explained Dagan. "[Our] strategy is to lead everywhere, to be the first at every opportunity - for the building of Samaria and the development of Samaria's roads, construction and economy are the ones that drive the development of the State of Israel in general and Samaria in particular."
"There is an opportunity here for both sides to profit from collaborations that can be created from normalization in the face of such a strategic and important neighbor. The United Arab Emirates is an advanced country at the forefront of development and investment in our honor to create trade and industry ties with them," Dagan added.
Senior Emirati businessman Youssef Beydoun said "on behalf of myself and my colleagues, I would like to congratulate the head of the Samaria Regional Council, and the delegation that met us today. It is an honor, especially after the peace agreement with Israel was signed." 
"I could not believe that I would get to see this thing in my life. For us, brothers and sisters from both sides, from Israel and Dubai, sitting around the same table, it is a great honor," Beydoun said. 
"We can learn from each other and earn from each other. Understanding what is happening in Samaria and the variety of people living there, the coexistence that exists there between Arabs and Israelis who work side by side in the same factories, earn the same salaries and celebrate holidays together, it is a great honor to be here alongside the head of Samaria Regional Council who is promoting this," Beydoun concluded.
In Samaria, three industrial areas, where hundreds of companies and businesses roll in hundreds of millions of shekels a year, export their produce  around the world, all the while employing Israelis alongside Palestinians, who work side by side under equal conditions, dealing in plastics, metal, electronics and various technological developments.


