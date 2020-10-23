Jewish politicians, organizations laud Israel-Sudan peace deal

The Simon Wiesenthal Center called the agreement a huge development.

"Sudan, former host of Bin Laden and sworn enemy of Israel is making peace with the Jewish State. Kudos to President Trump, [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo for being catalysts for historic breakthrough for Arab-Israeli peace accords," the Jewish global human rights organization announced.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder welcomed the announcement that the State of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to normalize ties between the two countries.

He said that Sudan has "undergone a profound a transformation over the past few years; from a haven for terrorists to a constructive member of the family of nations. This transformation is the result of the determination and fortitude of Sudanese citizens, who are now laying the groundwork for a future in which their country will enjoy the blessing of peace and prosperity."

Lauder thanked Trump and his administration for facilitating the "important step in the Middle East," adding that, "the forthcoming establishment of bilateral Sudanese-Israeli ties, following on the heels of Israel’s agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, is emblematic of shifting societal attitudes towards Israel and towards Jews in the region, and I hope that this move will encourage other Arab and Muslim governments to follow their lead and pursue peace."

He added that the World Jewish Congress is ready to work with the Sudanese government to weave Jewish voices and experiences into Sudan’s "already rich and diverse cultural tapestry."