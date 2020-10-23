The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jewish politicians, organizations laud Israel-Sudan peace deal

“We are thrilled to see yet another country end hostilities with Israel."

By OMRI NAHMIAS, CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 23, 2020 21:59
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as US President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2020. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner applaud as US President Donald Trump is seen on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, October 23, 2020.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Jewish and pro-Israel politicians and organizations have praised the US-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called the agreement "courageous and a historic decision that promotes the entire Middle East to a future of stability and prosperity."
He called on other countries and the Palestinian leadership to choose the path of peace and thanked US President Donald Trump for "finding a way to peace where so many other leaders have failed in the past."
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) called Friday’s announcement “a historic milestone.”
“We applaud the courageous leadership of both nations for taking this step, and appreciate the efforts of President Trump and his administration in facilitating this significant diplomatic breakthrough,” AIPAC said in a statement.
“Fifty-three years ago, Arab leaders gathered in Sudan to declare ‘no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, and no negotiations with [Israel].’ Today’s announcement is a major breakthrough in eroding tired, old shibboleths that have led to division and conflict,” AIPAC statement added.
AIPAC also called on other Arab leaders, “particularly Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas,” to negotiate with Israel.
“We applaud the beginning of the process of normalizing relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Sudan, which deserves universal support by all who seek peace in the Middle East,” the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations said in a statement.
 “Sudan is the third Arab country to make peace with Israel in the past two months, the significance of which cannot be overstated, as these landmark diplomatic agreements represent the dawn of a new age for the relationship between the Jewish State and the Muslim world,” the statement reads.
“As the consensus for peace expands with more countries joining in the peaceful coexistence that will define the future of the Middle East, the Palestinian Authority finds itself even more isolated in its opposition to the Jewish State,” they added.
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) praised the agreement as well. “Today’s announcement is indicative of a very positive trend, a change of heart, among Arab leaders across the region regarding Israel,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “In this peacemaking endeavor, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s vision and President Trump’s dedication to advancing Arab-Israeli peace have been transformative.”
“Sudan is returning to its values of openness, and thereby increasing its ability to exercise leadership in the region,” said Harris. “We recall with deep appreciation in 1979 when there was such a virulent reaction to the Egypt-Israel peace treaty, Sudan was one of only two Arab states that stood with Egypt and supported its brave decision.”
“We are thrilled to see yet another country end hostilities with Israel. Those who would attack, demonize, or boycott the Jewish state have lost. The Palestinian Authority should take note, normalization is the new normal. Peace is on the march,” said CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee.
“These historic breakthroughs highlight that Israel is in fact the stabilizing force in the Middle East. We hope this realignment, which capitalizes on economic opportunities and thwarts those who destabilize the region, continues unabated,” said CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center called the agreement a huge development. 
"Sudan, former host of Bin Laden and sworn enemy of Israel is making peace with the Jewish State. Kudos to President Trump, [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo for being catalysts for historic breakthrough for Arab-Israeli peace accords," the Jewish global human rights organization announced.
 
World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder welcomed the announcement that the State of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to normalize ties between the two countries.  
He said that Sudan has "undergone a profound a transformation over the past few years; from a haven for terrorists to a constructive member of the family of nations. This transformation is the result of the determination and fortitude of Sudanese citizens, who are now laying the groundwork for a future in which their country will enjoy the blessing of peace and prosperity."
Lauder thanked Trump and his administration for facilitating the "important step in the Middle East," adding that, "the forthcoming establishment of bilateral Sudanese-Israeli ties, following on the heels of Israel’s agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, is emblematic of shifting societal attitudes towards Israel and towards Jews in the region, and I hope that this move will encourage other Arab and Muslim governments to follow their lead and pursue peace."
He added that the World Jewish Congress is ready to work with the Sudanese government to weave Jewish voices and experiences into Sudan’s "already rich and diverse cultural tapestry."


