The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jewish Republicans, Democrats, split over Israel-Sudan normalization

While the RJC praised President Trump for brokering the deal, the JDCA expressed "optimism and concern," saying that the agreement is serving "Trump's short-term political interests"

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 20:40
A supporter cheers as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 6, 2019 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
A supporter cheers as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 6, 2019
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Jewish Republicans and Democrats offered a different take on the recent White House brokered normalization agreement between Israel and Sudan.
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) National Chairman Senator Norm Colman said that the Trump administration deserves tremendous credit for this diplomatic success. "The Israel-Sudan agreement comes on the heels of the Abraham Accords, brokered by President Trump, which established peaceful and friendly relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain," said Coleman. "These are truly historic diplomatic achievements led by the Trump administration."
According to Coleman, Trump and his team have quietly produced innovative solutions to some of the world's most intractable foreign policy problems. "Today, Muslim countries are entering into diplomatic, trade, and other relations with the State of Israel. These amazing changes will bring greater peace, stability, security, and opportunity to millions of people. And the credit for bringing those historic achievements to fruition goes to President Donald Trump."
The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), on the other hand, expressed "optimism and concern" about the announcement of normalization of relations between Israel and Sudan. "We welcome the normalization of relations between Israel and other countries, but we are concerned that President Trump views foreign policy toward Israel as a series of self-serving transactional deals," JDCA Executive Director Halie Soifer said in a statement. "This is another Israel quid pro quo driven by Trump's short-term political interests rather than the long-term safety and security of the United States and its allies, including Israel. Trump demonstrated that when he called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss Sudan and asked him to comment as he vilified Joe Biden," she added.
"In this case, more questions than answers are on the table," Soifer continued. "It appears that Trump has traded Sudan's removal from the State Department's list of state sponsors of terrorism in return for compensating victims of terrorism and normalizing relations with Israel. This deal appears timed more to influence the outcome of the U.S. election than a result of tangible policy considerations that would justify removing Sudan from this list."
She went on to say that JDCA is "deeply concerned that as Trump's presidency draws to an end, he has used Israel as a political tool, politicizing US foreign policy toward Israel to serve his own interests in a way that no president has ever done before."
A different Jewish Democratic group, Democratic Majority for Israel, congratulated Israel and Sudan for normalizing ties. "Democratic Majority for Israel congratulates the leaders of Israel and Sudan for establishing diplomatic ties," the group said in a statement. "Sudan is the third Arab nation to normalize its relationship with Israel in recent months. This is another important step towards peace and stability in the region. We hope that Palestinian leaders will similarly decide to resume peace talks with Israel in the pursuit of working towards a two-state solution."


Tags sudan sudan israel republicans Donald Trump Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by