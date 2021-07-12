The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jewish scholar calls on Israel government to recognize Armenian genocide

Israel Charny's new book reveals how Turkey pressured Israel to deny the Armenian genocide.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 12, 2021 16:57
Armenian genocide memorial in Lyon, France 311 (R) (photo credit: REUTERS/Robert Pratta)
Armenian genocide memorial in Lyon, France 311 (R)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Robert Pratta)
Israel W. Charny, a prolific Israeli-American scholar has recently asked the Israeli government to recognize its failure of denying the Armenian genocide. 

Charny reveals how Turkey pressured Israel to deny the genocide in his new book, Israel's failed response to the Armenian genocide: denial, state deception, truth versus politicization of history, published this year

These pressures included tactics such as failing to mention the Armenian genocide, prohibiting Armenians in genocide-related conferences and canceling conferences if Armenians were present. 
Turkey objected to Israel discussing the Armenian genocide and Israel complied with these demands.
It was long believed that Ankara went so far as to threaten Turkish Jews if these requests were not met.
Additionally, it alleges that Turkey has stated that they would close off an escape route for those attempting to escape from Syria, Iran and Iraq. The book claims that these were lies created for Israel to comply with Turkish demands. 

The argument for the denial of the Armenian genocide was used to maintain Israel's relationship alongside Turkey and Azerbaijan based on pressure from Turkey towards Israel. Those who are against the denial of the genocide argue that it contradicts the spirit of Israel and its security. 
The word "genocide" was first used in a conference in 1982 attended by Elie Weisel and psychiatrist Shamai Davidson. Titled "The First International Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide," it was the first time where Armenians were granted the opportunity to share their experiences in the genocide to an international audience. 
But in presentations on the Holocaust and other genocides, the Armenian one was only dealt with six out of 300 times. 
While Charny's book specifically deals with Israel's relationship to addressing the Armenian genocide, he also addresses the need for the Jewish state to address all genocides. 
Last month, The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel condemned China's treatment of Uyghurs. 
In 2019, Israel condemned the treatment of Rohingyas in Myanmar. 


Tags denial of the armenian genocide israel turkey relations Turkey And Israel turkey government Turkey Israel Relations Israel-Turkey relations Armenian genocide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by