The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel vote to condemn China’s treatment of Uyghurs marks shift in policy

The US is taking a tougher line with China, but Israel is also following China’s lead in how it treats ties between the two countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 23, 2021 16:00
China flag (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ECOW)
China flag
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ECOW)
Israel took its first stance against China's inhumane treatment and forced incarceration of its Uyghur minority, signing on to a condemnation issued at the United Nations Human Rights Council's 47th session on Tuesday, at Washington’s behest.
The vote marked a shift in the way Jerusalem views Beijing diplomatically. The decision to sign the statement was taken by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
The condemnation, put forward by Canada and signed by over 41 countries, did not include the word genocide and has been issued in the past, but this is the first time that Israel has signed such a document in Geneva.
Multiple diplomatic sources said that Israel had done so at the request of the United States and Canada, but it was not presented as a demand.
Chinese diplomats asked Israel not to join the statement before its release.
This was not the first time Jerusalem voted in a way that angered Beijing recently; Israel also voted for a World Health Organization investigation into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, which China had hoped to avoid.
Diplomatic sources said that while Israel stands unequivocally behind its signing on the statement condemning Chinese treatment of the Uyghurs, it is not an across-the-board change in policy towards Beijing and that the Foreign Ministry will take things on a case-by-case basis.
However, Lapid has signaled in his remarks and actions since taking office that he seeks to emphasize to the world the Israel is a liberal democracy and seeks to align with likeminded countries internationally.
Currently, the US is taking a tougher line with China, as are other Western democracies, and those are, for the most part, Israel’s allies in the world.
Israel is also following China’s lead in how it treats ties between the countries. While cultivating economic ties between the countries, China votes against Israel in international forums and pushed for strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza during Operation Guardian of the Walls last month. In addition, Chinese state-sponsored media has taken anti-Israel and even antisemitic positions, such as a segment claiming that wealthy Jews control American finance and media and have undue influence on the US government.
Israeli diplomats already told their Chinese counterparts under Lapid’s predecessor, Gabi Ashkenazi, that they cannot have it both ways without there being any consequences.
If China is separating diplomacy and economics in its treatment of Israel, then the current thinking in Jerusalem is that it can do the same to Beijing. Bennett was one of the architects of Israel’s economic push into Asia, as economy minister under prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and is not seeking to jeopardize that part of the relationship.
Israel will watch China’s reaction to see if it is treated differently than the 40 other countries that signed the statement.
The statement said: "We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”
"Credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang and that there is widespread surveillance disproportionately targeting Uyghurs and members of other minorities and restrictions on fundamental freedoms and Uyghur culture," Canadian Ambassador Leslie Norton said on Tuesday, reading out the statement in Geneva.
"There are also reports of torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities," Norton added.
Beijing denies all allegations of abuse of Uyghurs and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.
Canada was able to issue the statement because it is one of 47 UNHRC members. All 193 UN member states, however, have the ability to sign onto the document. Neither Israel nor the United States are council members, but the US plans to run for a UNHRC seat.
China is a member of the UNHRC and only some 10 of the council members signed onto the statement, including France and Germany.
Norton said the 41 signatory countries "share the concerns expressed by UN Special Procedures in their March 29 statement on alleged detention, forced labor and transfers of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities and in a letter published by UN experts describing collective repression of religious and ethnic minorities."
She called on China "to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the High Commissioner, and to urgently implement the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination’s 8 recommendations related to Xinjiang, including by ending the arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities."
Separate from the Uyghurs, Norton also spoke of the deep concerned about the "deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong under the National Security Law and about the human rights situation in Tibet. We call on Chinese authorities to abide by their human rights obligations."
According to the UNHRC other signatories to the initiative were: Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
At a congressional hearing in Washington last week, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she planned to "shine a light" on the genocide and the crimes against humanity China is perpetrating against the Muslim Uyghur.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the UNHRC on Monday that she hoped to agree on terms for a visit this year to China, including Xinjiang, to examine reports of serious violations against Muslim Uyghurs.
Her office has been negotiating access since September 2018.
Jiang Yingfeng, a senior diplomat China's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, rejected the statement on Tuesday as interference driven by "political motives."
"We welcome the visit by the High Commissioner to China, to Xinjiang. This visit is for promoting exchanges and cooperation rather than an investigation based on so-called presumption of guilt," he told the council without giving a timeline.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags China diplomacy unhrc Uyghur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by