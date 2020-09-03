Kashrut by royal decree: The UAE delegation’s kosher supervisor speaks

With normalization between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, kosher food is likely to be more in-demand in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and beyond than ever before, and now it’ll be certified by the Orthodox Union.Rabbi Yissachar Krakowski, CEO of OU Kosher in Israel, was in the UAE this week to ensure a high level of kashrut for the local caterer, Elli’s Kosher Kitchen, who was preparing meals for the observant Jewish members of the Israeli and American delegations. Elli Kriel, whose husband Ross Kriel is the lay leader of the Jewish Community of the Emirates, opened her catering service several years ago, and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs began to contact her to provide meals for projects involving Jewish people, Krakowski said. He had already been in touch with Kriel as she sought to expand her business.Last week, when the news came out that Israeli and American delegations would be heading to Abu Dhabi to get normalization off the ground, Krakowski wondered if he would be heading to the Gulf as well.Sure enough, ahead of the Israeli delegation’s arrival, Kriel asked if Krakowski could come, as well. The UAE government wanted to be sure that the food was fully certified kosher at a level that would be comfortable for National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who is strictly Orthodox.Krakowski received an invitation from the royal court of the UAE to arrive and certify the event."It was different from everything else" except for a recent kashrut certification in Riyadh, Krakowski said. "If you do a program for a non-kosher hotel and you take it over for a week, every little thing becomes a fight," he recounted. "Over here, when you deal with royalty…anything, whatever you ask, it's there…In that way, it's easier."Krakowski said that not only was being a royal guest an advantage, but that hospitality is an important value in the Gulf that makes people willing to make an extra effort."If you ask for something, they say 'no problem' and it's there supersonic fast," he said.Krakowski recounted that Kriel needed truffles for a recipe, and he explained that vegetables are kosher, they just need to be checked for insects. He was brought truffle sauce, which had non-kosher wine, so he could allow it to be used. Then, a distributor was called, and the Emirati hosts were willing to pay 2,000 dirham (NIS 1800) to get the truffles for them – and they did it within minutes.“Everything was like that,” Krakowski said.Another unique situation was dealing with kosher plates, cutlery and glasses for the delegation. The Emirati hosts wanted everyone at the meals to eat at of an identical place setting, so those eating kosher food would feel totally comfortable. However, Krakowski explained, that made it impossible to know which plates were used for kosher food and which was for non-kosher food.The solution was that 150 brand-new sets of tableware were brought out for each meal, with a member of Krakowski’s team supervising to make sure they were truly new. The used dishes were then sent to the hotel’s non-kosher kitchen to be cleaned and used for guests that were not part of the delegation.Krakowski said that Emiratis were “very impressed by the level of supervision.”About an hour before the banquet on Monday night, he was in the kitchen when three Emiratis told the chef that they are from the royal court’s quality control team, and they need to sample all the food. The chef told them to return in half an hour.“When they came back, I was checking the lettuce for insects, and they were like ‘wow, you guys are really serious.’ They were floored,” Krakowski recalled.Krakowski and the OU plan to continue to be involved in certifying kashrut in the UAE. After the Israeli delegation left Abu Dhabi, he headed to Dubai for projects there, as well.In the long term, when direct flights are open to Israeli tourism, the OU plans to have a permanent kosher supervisor in the UAE. In the meantime, they will send supervisors for specific events.On Wednesday, several other Jewish organizations announced they would have a more permanent presence in the UAE.The World Zionist Organization (WZO) will send its first permanent emissaries to be stationed in Dubai in the coming weeks, making them the first Jewish emissaries to serve in an Arab country.Krakowski said the matter had been discussed even before normalization was announced, in order to meet the needs of the Jewish community in the UAE, but was only made possible once ties between the countries became official.The pioneers chosen for the unprecedented mission are Yaacov and Zloty Eisenstein, who are married, and will establish and run a Jewish kindergarten in Dubai where they will teach the local community about the heritage of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. They will also start an Ulpan, a center for learning Hebrew, and will arrange events for Jewish holidays and traditional festivals.The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also said that it is exploring cooperation with the Jewish Council of the Emirates in the areas of monitoring extremism in the region and helping dismantle harmful stereotypes about Jews, Israelis, Americans, Muslims and Christians.Recently, the Emirati Jewish community has also been subjected to a spike in online hate speech, and the ADL will advise on best practices for responding to hate on social media platforms.The research groups will be chaired by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, who also serves as an adjunct professor at New York University and NYU Abu Dhabi and does not live in the Gulf full-time.Rabbi Sarna said that he hopes that the normalization deal and the new cooperative initiative with ADL will help grow the relatively small Jewish community in the UAE.