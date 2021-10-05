The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

KKL-JNF, Ministry of Environmental Protection to lead climate action at Expo 2020

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and KKL-JNF are joining together to develop nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 5, 2021 16:24
Tamar Zandberg at EXPO 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (photo credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)
Tamar Zandberg at EXPO 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
(photo credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)
The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) have teamed up to host the very first event at Israel's Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The duo will present the knowledge and experience that they have accumulated in Israel on the topic of climate change, suggesting nature-based solutions. The new DeserTech initiative, an international innovation center creating solutions to the challenges of climate change and sustainable life in desert regions, will also be presented.
Desert regions make up close to 40 percent of the earth's surface, with over 2 billion people residing within them. These numbers will likely increase due to climate change and population growth, as will the challenges associated with climate change.
(L-R): Dr. Doron Merkel, Galit Cohen, Tamar Zandberg, Eli Cohen, Nicole Hod Stroh (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY) (L-R): Dr. Doron Merkel, Galit Cohen, Tamar Zandberg, Eli Cohen, Nicole Hod Stroh (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)
Tamar Zandberg, the Environmental Protection Minister said that DeserTech, "will enable the harnessing of Israeli experience and innovation for the benefit of all countries in the world, in our fight against climate change and its repercussions. This conversation will constitute a meeting point for technology, research and policy. We invite entities from across the region to partner with us to share insights and ideas, and develop solutions with the overall view of improving the environment in which we all live.”
Israel has many years dealing with the challenges that come with a desert climate. The country is known internationally as a pioneer in technology and innovation for solar energy, recycling water, and responding to health challenges resulting from climate change.
KKL-JNF has 120 years of experience as an environmental organization, creating new technologies and innovative ways to tackle challenges that come with desert climates — and now they're ready to share that knowledge with the wider world. 
Doron Merkel, KKL-JNF's Chief Scientist, said: "This international innovation center will be tasked with creating technological solutions to assist in the fight against climate change. We hope to foster an atmosphere of international cooperation to promote these advancements, namely with Persian Gulf countries and other regional actors."


Tags environment Dubai KKL-JNF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Two faces of Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The cost of Kamala validating 'Israeli genocide' speech - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Micah Halpern

People are being too optimistic about the end of COVID-19

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Eradicating the violence in the Arab sector

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by