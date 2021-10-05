The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) have teamed up to host the very first event at Israel's Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The duo will present the knowledge and experience that they have accumulated in Israel on the topic of climate change, suggesting nature-based solutions. The new DeserTech initiative, an international innovation center creating solutions to the challenges of climate change and sustainable life in desert regions, will also be presented.

Desert regions make up close to 40 percent of the earth's surface, with over 2 billion people residing within them. These numbers will likely increase due to climate change and population growth, as will the challenges associated with climate change.

(L-R): Dr. Doron Merkel, Galit Cohen, Tamar Zandberg, Eli Cohen, Nicole Hod Stroh (credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)

Tamar Zandberg, the Environmental Protection Minister said that DeserTech, "will enable the harnessing of Israeli experience and innovation for the benefit of all countries in the world, in our fight against climate change and its repercussions. This conversation will constitute a meeting point for technology, research and policy. We invite entities from across the region to partner with us to share insights and ideas, and develop solutions with the overall view of improving the environment in which we all live.”

Israel has many years dealing with the challenges that come with a desert climate. The country is known internationally as a pioneer in technology and innovation for solar energy, recycling water, and responding to health challenges resulting from climate change.

KKL-JNF has 120 years of experience as an environmental organization, creating new technologies and innovative ways to tackle challenges that come with desert climates — and now they're ready to share that knowledge with the wider world.

Doron Merkel, KKL-JNF's Chief Scientist, said: "This international innovation center will be tasked with creating technological solutions to assist in the fight against climate change. We hope to foster an atmosphere of international cooperation to promote these advancements, namely with Persian Gulf countries and other regional actors."