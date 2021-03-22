The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanese activist jailed for 'collaborating' with Israel released on bail

The arrest was criticized for being politically motivated, as she had criticized Hezbollah on her Twitter account.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 01:06
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020 (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
Lebanese social media activist Kinda al-Khatib was granted bail and released last Tuesday after being given a three-year prison sentence for "collaborating" with Israel, her attorney told Arab News.
According to attorney Jocelyne al-Rai, Khatib was given bail and released after she appealed the primary ruling.
Rai told Arab News that the fight was not over yet, as an April 8 hearing will be held before the Military Cassation Court. 
However, Rai is confident she can prove Khatib's innocence, and she expects a full acquittal. 
Khatib was arrested in June for allegedly collaborating with "the enemy," specifically working with Israeli spies, though she pleaded innocent.
Lebanon forbids its citizens from traveling to Israel, as the two countries are technically still in a state of war.
The arrest was criticized by activists and Khatib's family as being politically motivated, as she had criticized Hezbollah on her Twitter account, according to Arab News. 
Many social media activists in Lebanon have been detained since mass anti-government protests erupted in October 2019.


