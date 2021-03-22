Lebanese activist jailed for 'collaborating' with Israel released on bail

According to attorney Jocelyne al-Rai, Khatib was given bail and released after she appealed the primary ruling.

Rai told Arab News that the fight was not over yet, as an April 8 hearing will be held before the Military Cassation Court.

However, Rai is confident she can prove Khatib's innocence, and she expects a full acquittal.

Khatib was arrested in June for allegedly collaborating with "the enemy," specifically working with Israeli spies, though she pleaded innocent.

Lebanon forbids its citizens from traveling to Israel, as the two countries are technically still in a state of war.

The arrest was criticized by activists and Khatib's family as being politically motivated, as she had criticized Hezbollah on her Twitter account, according to Arab News.

Many social media activists in Lebanon have been detained since mass anti-government protests erupted in October 2019.