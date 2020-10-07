Nearly 50% of Arab youth consider emigrating abroad, survey finds

Nearly half of all Arab youths aged 18-24 have considered emigrating from their home countries, according to findings of the Arab Youth Survey 2020, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.According to the findings, the Levant region of the Middle East has the highest percentage of all regions in the Middle East of youth who want to move abroad, with 63% expressing this desire. The country with the highest percentage was Lebanon, with 77% of its youth wishing to emigrate. By contrast, just 3% of youth in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates wish to leave, the survey found, according to reports.The findings are reflective of widespread economic crises sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as poor leadership and corruption rampant throughout many nations in the region, with 77% of Arab youth saying that corruption is present where they live.According to the survey, 20% of Arab youth say that either they or a member of their family have lost work due to the pandemic, and 72% have found difficulties finding more work. The nations struggling the most with finding employment are Jordan at 90% and Lebanon at 91%.The survey also found that 35% of Arab youth have personal debt, compared to 21% in 2019.The data regarding Lebanon is not surprising, with a growing economic and political crisis already stoking severe tension in the country, made worse by the recent massive explosion at the Beirut Port, which only served to further highlight the dissatisfaction of the Lebanese people against their leadership. This only served to worsen an already bad situation, which had been made evident by anti-government protests in the country last year. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Other Middle Eastern nations experienced anti-government protests in 2019, such as Iraq, Sudan and Algeria, actually leading to regime change in Algeria and Sudan.And, like Lebanon, the youth of these countries showed overwhelming support (80%) for the 2019 protests according to the survey, Al Jazeera reported.