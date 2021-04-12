The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu agrees to give Jordan extra water during Austin's visit

It's a gesture Israel can comply with given that rainfalls have increased the level of available water in the Sea of Galilee.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 12, 2021 19:33
AN IDF soldier patrols the border area between Israel and Jordan at Naharayim, as seen from the Israeli side on October 22. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to provide Jordan with additional water, during a two-day visit to Israel by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as a sign that it crisis with the Hashemite Kingdom has abated.
Israel had initially delayed any response to the Hashemite Kingdom's request for an additional 3 million cubic meters of water above and beyond its annual allocation.
It's a gesture Israel can comply with given that rainfalls have increased the level of available water in the Sea of Galilee, also known as the Kinneret. 
Israel provides Jordan with 55 cubic meters of water annually at 3 cents per cubic meter as set out under the terms of the 1994 peace treaty between the two countries. 
In 2010, it agreed to expand that annual allocation by 10 million cubic meters at 40 cents a cubic meter. This new 3 million allocation will also cost Jordan 40 cubic meters of water.
No public announcement was made about the matter, nor was it publicly discussed during Austin's visit.
Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post that the water request had been approved.
Netanyahu had delayed a response to the Hashemite request for the 3 million cubic meters, at a time when there was a crisis between the two countries. 
In March, Hashemite Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah canceled a planned visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem after Israel refused to allow extra Jordanian security guards to accompany him. 
Jordan then refused to approve Netanyahu's flight path over Jordan to the United Arab Emirates, a move that led to the cancelation of the trip which the UAE has yet to reschedule. Israel in turn briefly shut its airspace to Jordan.
It was in this atmosphere that Israel delayed the Jordanian water request. Nor did it approve it during the crisis that briefly rocked the Hashemite Kingdom, with reports of an attempted coup by King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza. 
The crisis has now abated with Hamza pledging allegiance to King Abdullah and appearing at a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of the country's independence.
But an economic crisis fueled in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, the large influx of refugees from Syria and the continued water shortages has continued to contribute to public unrest.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah last  Thursday and "reaffirmed the US commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan," a US State Department spokesman said.
Blinken's call, a day after President Joe Biden underlined strong US support for Jordan and the leadership of the king, follows a political crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Reuters contributed to this report.


