New satellite photos show airstrikes on secret missile facility in Syria

At Al-Safirah the airstrike took place on September 11. It came a week after two other airstrikes in Syria that regime media and others reported. At Al-Safirah ISI assesses that structured played a role in missile production. “The facility, which probably contained explosives was destroyed.” A second structure, that may have had machinery, was damaged.

Al-Safirah has been struck before, according to local accounts. It was hit in May when Syrian air defense tried to stop an airstrike. In April 2019 an alleged Syrian surface to surface missile site near Masyaf was struck, causing damage to a factory. ISI also published satellite photos of the site. It assessed that it was constructed between 2014 and 2016.This shows the extraordinary number of these kinds of sites, many allegedly linked to or controlled by Iran. Iran has recently announced new longer ranges for missiles, cruise missiles and drones as well as better guidance and drones as well as air defense systems. Iran tried to send its 3rd Khordad air defense system to Syria in April 2018, Ynet has reported.In addition, Iran built the Imam Ali base near Albukamal near the Iraqi border. That site has also been hit by airstrikes many times. Iran also uses a network to smuggle weapons via the T-2 and T-3 and T-4 bases in Syria. On September 3, 2020 Arabic media accused Israel of a strike on the T-4 base near Palmyra. The same site was reported by Syrian media to have been hit in April and July 2018.