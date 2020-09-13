The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

New satellite photos show airstrikes on secret missile facility in Syria

Crucial “elements” of the site were hit.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 22:50
Photos by ImageSat International (ISI) show recent airstrikes on Syria. https://www.imagesatintl.com/. (photo credit: ISI IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL)
Photos by ImageSat International (ISI) show recent airstrikes on Syria. https://www.imagesatintl.com/.
(photo credit: ISI IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL)
New images reveal evidence of an attack on a secretive missile facility in Syria. The photos, released by ImageSat International on Sunday, show that two structures at Al-Safirah missile factory near Aleppo were hit. ISI assessed an intelligence report that this attack was “intended to weaken the missile production in Syria.” It also says that this factory may have been producing missiles for Hezbollah. Crucial “elements” of the site were hit.  
ImageSat International frequently reveals important information using satellites about sensitive sites and airstrikes like this. On September 3, they also revealed images of an airstrike at Damascus International Airport. The Syrian regime and its media have blamed Israel for some airstrikes over the last several years. On September 3, ISI said that the strike could send a “strategic message to Tehran.” ISI also revealed that a blast at a secretive missile facility in Iran in June at Khojir likely temporarily halted missile production.  
Photos by ImageSat International (ISI) show recent airstrikes on Syria.Photos by ImageSat International (ISI) show recent airstrikes on Syria.
At Al-Safirah the airstrike took place on September 11. It came a week after two other airstrikes in Syria that regime media and others reported. At Al-Safirah ISI assesses that structured played a role in missile production. “The facility, which probably contained explosives was destroyed.” A second structure, that may have had machinery, was damaged. 
The images make it hard to determine what these buildings were. The buildings look like two-story structures. They are not fancy and they do not stand out. They are off a roads apparently part of a larger facility. Many Syrian regime facilities like this look the same. They are not, in this sense, interesting to look at. This fits the model of Iran’s network of missile production facilities across the region.
Iran has trafficked missiles to Iraq. It has sent precision guided munitions to Hezbollah via Syria. It has also sought to help Hezbollah build factories in Lebanon. Israel’s former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot said in January 2009 that Israel carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria.  
Al-Safirah has been struck before, according to local accounts. It was hit in May when Syrian air defense tried to stop an airstrike. In April 2019 an alleged Syrian surface to surface missile site near Masyaf was struck, causing damage to a factory. ISI also published satellite photos of the site. It assessed that it was constructed between 2014 and 2016.
This shows the extraordinary number of these kinds of sites, many allegedly linked to or controlled by Iran. Iran has recently announced new longer ranges for missiles, cruise missiles and drones as well as better guidance and drones as well as air defense systems. Iran tried to send its 3rd Khordad air defense system to Syria in April 2018, Ynet has reported.
In addition, Iran built the Imam Ali base near Albukamal near the Iraqi border. That site has also been hit by airstrikes many times. Iran also uses a network to smuggle weapons via the T-2 and T-3 and T-4 bases in Syria. On September 3, 2020 Arabic media accused Israel of a strike on the T-4 base near Palmyra. The same site was reported by Syrian media to have been hit in April and July 2018.  


Tags Syria Syria Airstrikes airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal, and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
3 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by