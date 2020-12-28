PA: Dahlan loyalists seeking to undermine Abbas

The Palestinian Authority believes that deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan, who is currently residing in the United Arab Emirates, is continuing his efforts to undermine PA President Mahmoud Abbas.On Sunday, PA security forces arrested Hani Salloum, a Fatah activist suspected of supporting Dahlan. Five years ago, Salloum was arrested by the PA after naming his newborn son after Dahlan. Salloum, who is being held at the PA’s Jericho Prison, previously served as director of the office of Majed Abu Shamala, a former Fatah member of the Palestinian Legislative Council who is also closely associated with Dahlan.In the past few weeks, Dahlan supporters in some refugee camps in the West Bank have staged protests against Abbas and the PA leadership, a senior PA official said.“Dahlan has become very active, especially after the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” the official added.Dahlan, who has been keeping a low profile since the Israel-UAE normalization agreement, reportedly serves as a top adviser to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.The Dahlan loyalists are suspected of being behind a shooting attack on the PA headquarters in the northern West Bank city of Jenin two weeks ago, the official added. No one was hurt in the attack.
According to the official, Dahlan, who moved to the UAE after falling out with Abbas 10 years ago, has managed to recruit several Fatah activists in the refugee camps of Balata and al-Am'ari near Nablus and Ramallah, as well as the Jenin refugee camp.On October 31, Hatem Abu Rizek, a senior Fatah activist who was known for his affiliation with Dahlan, was killed during a clash with PA security officers in Balata camp. The PA said that Abu Rizek, who had spent 10 years in Israeli prison for terror-related offenses during the Second Intifada, was killed when a hand grenade he was carrying accidentally exploded.Five PA security officers were injured in subsequent clashes with Dahlan loyalists in Balata camp.Several Palestinian activists suspected of being affiliated with Dahlan were detained by PA security forces in the past few weeks, a Fatah activist from Balata camp told The Jerusalem Post.Palestinian sources claimed that Dahlan has been funding dozens of disgruntled Fatah members in the refugee camps in the West Bank as part of his effort to undermine Abbas."The money coming from the UAE is being used to purchase weapons," the sources said. "Dahlan wants to replace Abbas and that's why he's recruiting many Fatah activists."