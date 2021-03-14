Mutasem Tayem, director-general of the “Jerusalem Unit” in the Palestinian Authority president’s office, said that the Arab residents who hold Israeli-issued ID cards will be able to vote and present their candidacy “despite all Israeli measures aiming to prevent them from participating in the parliamentary and presidential election.”

The parliamentary vote has been set for May 22, while the presidential election is scheduled to take place on July 31.

Arab residents of Jerusalem participated in previous PA parliamentary and presidential elections by casting their votes in Israeli postal offices in the city.

According to the 1995 Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement (Annex II), “a number of Palestinians of Jerusalem will vote in the [Palestinian] elections through services rendered in five post offices in Jerusalem.” International observers will be present in the post offices on the day of the elections.

A senior Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Jerusalem Post that no decision has been taken yet regarding the participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the PA elections.

Tayem told the PA’s Palestine TV that Arabs from Jerusalem will participate in the upcoming Palestinian elections “in accordance with international agreements.”

He said that the PA elections will take place in Arab neighborhoods where the residents live – a reference to Arab communities located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality.

“Their participation is in their hands, and in the hands of the occupation,” Tayem stressed. “The participation of the [Arab] Jerusalemites is a Palestinian national decision based on international legitimacy. We won’t wait for permission from the occupation to hold the elections in Jerusalem.”

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission is entitled to work in Jerusalem to ensure the participation of the Arab residents in the elections, whether by voting or presenting their candidacy, the Palestinian official said.

“Our battle in Jerusalem is a battle for sovereignty over the city,” he said. “There will be no elections without Jerusalem.”

Nabil Sha’ath, another senior Palestinian official who serves as PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s “special representative,” told the Turkish Anadolu news agency that the Arab residents of Jerusalem would cast their ballots through Israeli postal centers in the city.

Sha’ath said that the Palestinians have obtained the international community’s agreement to hold the vote through the Israeli postal offices. He claimed that Israel has thus far not objected to the participation of the Arab residents of Jerusalem in the Palestinian elections.

Abbas and other Palestinian officials have stated in the past that there will be no elections without the participation of Arab residents of Jerusalem.

Earlier this year, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the Palestinians will ask Israel “to allow our people in Jerusalem” to participate in the elections.