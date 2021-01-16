The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian elections: This time for real?

The power struggle between Abbas’s Fatah faction and Hamas escalated after the Islamist movement won the January 2006 parliamentary election.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 16, 2021 21:57
ABBAS CONFERS with senior Fatah official Mahmoud Aloul (right) during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of late PLO leader Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah on November 11, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ABBAS CONFERS with senior Fatah official Mahmoud Aloul (right) during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of late PLO leader Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah on November 11, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is taking a big risk by calling for new general elections before solving his dispute with Hamas. Abbas is well aware that he will never be able to hold presidential or parliamentary elections as long as the dispute with Hamas remains unsolved.
The power struggle between Abbas’s Fatah faction and Hamas escalated after the Islamist movement won the January 2006 parliamentary election. Several reconciliation agreements signed between the two rival parties over the past 14 years were never implemented.
Last year, Abbas decided to renew the reconciliation efforts. He dispatched Jibril Rajoub, Secretary-General of the Fatah Central Committee, to hold a series of meetings with Hamas officials in Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. The efforts came to a standstill after Abbas’s decision three months ago to restore security and civil relations with Israel.
In the coming days, Fatah and Hamas leaders are expected to return to Cairo to discuss preparations for the general elections. The discussions, however, will also focus on ways of ending the dispute between Fatah and Hamas, whose leaders have no intention of ceding control over the Gaza Strip.  
In light of the wide gap between the two sides, it’s hard to see how they would be able to reach agreement on holding the elections in the near future. Hamas is backed by Iran, whose mullahs are unlikely to favor participation in elections held under the umbrella of the Oslo Accords.
If the Fatah-Hamas discussions in Cairo fail, it’s hard to see how Abbas would be able to proceed with his plan to hold the elections.
Fatah and Hamas still need to find a solution to a number of contentious issues, and they don’t seem to have much time. The parliamentary election is slated for May 22, while the presidential vote is expected to take place on July 31.
Some of the issues that need to be resolved: Will Hamas allow a free election in the Gaza Strip? Will the Palestinian Authority security forces allow Hamas candidates to operate freely in the West Bank?
Even if he manages to secure a deal with Hamas, Abbas will still face another major challenge from home. Will Fatah be able to run as a unified list, or will it again witness dissent and division? Many Fatah members have long been demanding an end to the rule of the old guard, saying the time has come for new and younger faces.
Fatah lost the 2006 parliamentary election to Hamas mainly due to its failure to get its act together and remove corrupt figures from its list. Given the rising tensions in Fatah, particularly the power struggle between the old guard and young guard, it’s difficult to see how its members would be able to run under one list.
There’s another challenge facing Abbas: his nemesis, Mohammed Dahlan, currently living in the United Arab Emirates. In 2011, Abbas expelled Dahlan from Fatah, apparently after noticing that the young Fatah official had political ambitions.
Dahlan, who has long been waiting for an opportunity to settle scores with Abbas, indicated over the weekend that his followers in the West Bank and Gaza Strip plan to participate in the upcoming election, even if they are excluded from the main Fatah list. This announcement is seen as a major threat to Abbas and his loyalists in Fatah.
It’s widely believed that the 85-year-old Abbas would have preferred not to hold new elections, especially not before solving the Fatah-Hamas rift or getting rid of the Dahlan “threat.” 
Some of his aides said that Abbas announced the elections only to appease the European Union and show the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden that the Palestinians are serious about implementing reforms and holding free elections. 
The Palestinian public, meanwhile, does not appear to be all that enthusiastic about the idea of holding new elections, especially not at a time when the economy is very bad due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Many Palestinians who are skeptical about Abbas's intentions do not believe that elections would bring about real changes in their lives and conditions. 


Tags Elections Fatah Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by