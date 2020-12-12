The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA leadership silent over Israel-Morocco deal

The PA leadership’s silence over the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement does not mean it approves of the deal.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 12, 2020 15:16
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting with the Palestinian leadership to discuss the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/POOL)
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting with the Palestinian leadership to discuss the United Arab Emirates' deal with Israel to normalize relations, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/POOL)
While several Palestinian factions and individuals have condemned Morocco’s decision to normalize its relations with Israel, the Palestinian Authority has chosen to remain silent.
In separate statements, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine strongly denounced the Israel-Morocco agreement, dubbing it a “black day” and a “betrayal” of Arabs and Muslims.
More than 48 hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Morocco has agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, the PA leadership did not issue any official reaction.
The PA, in addition, has ignored Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s phone call with PA President Mahmoud Abbas, which was reported only by the Moroccan media.
The PA-controlled media regularly reports about phone calls between Abbas and world leaders.
During the phone call, the Moroccan monarch reportedly vowed that his country’s position on the Palestinian issue remains unchanged. The king further assured Abbas that Morocco supports a solution based on two states living side by side in peace and security and emphasized the need to preserve the special status of Jerusalem and respect the freedom of followers of all three monotheistic religions to observe their faith.
The PA leadership had previously condemned the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, dubbing them a “betrayal of the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.”
The PA also briefly withdrew its ambassadors from the UAE and Bahrain. The ambassadors have since quietly returned to the two Gulf states as the PA leadership seeks to ease tensions with the Arab countries. The PA leadership, in addition, has instructed its senior officials to stop attacks on Arab countries, especially those that establish relations with Israel.
Palestinian officials told The Jerusalem Post that the PA leadership’s silence over the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement does not mean that it approves of the deal.
“We don’t want to damage our relations with our Arab brothers,” one official told the Post. “Public statements of condemnation could cause additional damage to our relations with the Arab countries.”
Another official said that the PA leadership was “extremely unhappy” with the Israel-Morocco deal, though it did not come as a surprise. “The deal contradicts the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which states that the Arab countries would normalize their relations with Israel only after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the official added. “But I don’t think it’s a good idea to start condemning Morocco.”
Former PA minister and newspaper editor Nabil Amr said that Morocco, like other Arab countries that signed peace treaties with Israel, was acting on the basis of the notion that says that each Arab state acts according to its own interests. “This principle was first established by [former Egyptian President] Anwar Sadat, who separated between relations with Israel and the Palestinian issue,” Amr said in a video he posted on Facebook. “I’m aware that the Palestinian Authority has filled it mouth with water and cannot say all what it said in the past about normalization [with Israel]. The Palestinian Authority wants to maintain its relations with Morocco.”
Amr pointed out that Morocco has since 1975 been serving as President of The Al-Quds Committee, established by the Organization of the Islamic Conference to “protect” Jerusalem from being “Judaized” by Israel.  
Amr dismissed claims that the normalization between the Arab countries and Israel would benefit the Palestinians. “I reject these claims,” he said. “Israel has long been struggling to normalize its relations with Israel. Now that Israel has achieved its goal without paying a price, why should it pay a price [to the Palestinians]?”


Tags Palestinian Authority morocco morocco israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The danger behind Russia's apparent misunderstanding of Israel, Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by