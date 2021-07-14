The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians slam opening of UAE embassy in Israel

‘A black and sad day,’ says senior PLO official

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 14, 2021 18:47
The Israeli flag and the UAE flag seen outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange where UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Israeli flag and the UAE flag seen outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange where UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an opening ceremony of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2021.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Several Palestinian factions on Wednesday condemned the opening of the first United Arab Emirates embassy in Tel Aviv and called for an end to Arab normalization with Israel.
The Palestinian Authority and its ruling Fatah faction, however, did not comment (by Wednesday night) on the UAE move.
The PA leadership initially condemned the Israel-UAE normalization deal, dubbing it a “betrayal of Jerusalem, al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.”
But following a backlash from the UAE and many Arabs in the Gulf, who were enraged by the PA condemnations and the burning of the flags of their countries and the posters of their leaders, the PA leadership halted its public criticism of the Gulf states over the peace deals with Israel.
Taysir Khaled, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, condemned the opening of the embassy as a “black and sad day.”
Hamas, the terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that the opening of the UAE embassy in Israel “marks an insistence on the great sin against our people and all the peoples of the region.”
Hamas’s denunciation of the UAE came in spite of continued UAE financial, medical and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas statement said that “the most dangerous thing is that this behavior comes from the United Arab Emirates after a terrorist Zionist aggression against our people and their sanctities, in which massacres were committed against defenseless civilians, and houses were destroyed over the heads of their residents under the hearing and sight of the whole world.”
The opening of the embassy, Hamas added, “represents a dangerous decline in Emirati politics, which would not only give an official cover to the Zionist enemy to commit its crimes against our Palestinian people, but would encourage it to commit more of them, and to complete its extremist racist Judaization projects.”
According to Hamas, the UAE and other Arab countries that normalized their relations with Israel will soon “discover the size and gravity of their crime against their people and the peoples of the region.” It urged the Arab countries to “correct this wrong path and end all dealings and normalization with Israel.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the second largest terrorist group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, accused the rulers of the UAE of engaging in normalization with Israel “at a time when the occupation is committing crimes in Jerusalem and storming the al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” reference to routine visits by Jews to the Temple Mount.
Tareq Silmi, a PIJ spokesperson in the Gaza Strip, said in a statement: “This [UAE] embassy may have been built on the ruins of a house or land belonging to a Palestinian family that was abandoned or destroyed during the 1948 Nakba.”
Nakba (catastrophe) is the Arabic word the Palestinians use to describe the 1948 War of Independence and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Arab families.
“Normalization and the alliance with the Israeli occupation will remain treason and crime, regardless of the justifications, and no matter how much the normalizers try to distort the truth,” Silmi said.
The PLO’s Marxist-Leninist terrorist groups, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said in separate statements that the opening of an embassy for the UAE in Tel Aviv is a step that will severely harm the national interests of the Palestinian people and all Arabs, especially the people of the UAE themselves.
The opening of the UAE embassy in Israel means moving from “normalization to Zionization,” the PFLP said, denouncing Arabs who make peace with Israel as traitors.
“Some Arab regimes are continuing to strengthen their relations with the occupation at the expense of the blood of the Palestinian people,” the PFLP added. “The UAE has agreed to become a pawn in the hands of the of Zionist-American system and its agents in the region.” 
The PFLP claimed that the Arab rulers signing peace agreements with Israel are doing so to preserve their rule. “They are looking for someone to protect them and protect their thrones,” the group said. “They are delusional in this, as they go against the will of the people, the land, and the history.”
The DFLP, for its part, considered the opening of the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv as “an attempt to give Arab legitimacy to the aggressive and fascist behavior of the occupying power, and to present it as a state that wants peace and international cooperation.”
The DFLP said that the UAE move comes “at a time when the whole world knows that Israel is a rogue state that rebels against the laws of international legitimacy. Such policies will not succeed in beautifying the occupying state, nor will they succeed in weakening the will of our people.”


Tags Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinian Authority United Arab Emirates Israeli Palestinian Conflict UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by