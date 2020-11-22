The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PLO official gives directly opposing statements to NYT and Arab media

Qadri Abu Bakr told The New York Times that prisoners' families salaries would change to match the families' needs, instead of correlating to prison sentence. He denied the statement to Arab media.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 23:14
Image of Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr, and text, posted to the Official Fatah Facebook page. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Image of Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr, and text, posted to the Official Fatah Facebook page.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A PLO official told The New York Times one thing, and then told Arabic media outlets the exact opposite, the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has revealed.
On November 21, Qadri Abu Bakr, the PLO's Director for Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, told The New York Times that the Palestinian Authority's (PA) policy on terrorists' families' salaries will change.
According to the report, until now, the families of Palestinian terrorists were getting paid compensation money that correlated to the time length of the prison sentence.
Now, the salary will instead change to meet the financial needs of the family, regardless of the prison sentence length.
“Economic need must serve as the basis... A single man should not be earning the same as someone with a family," he told The New York Times.
However, two days earlier, on Thursday, November 19, Fatah's official Facebook page published a post affirming that the salaries of terrorists' families are "non-negotiable," and that the Palestinian leadership's position is "firm and will not change, regardless of the circumstances and pressures.”
That same day, Bakr denied the statement to London-based media company Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, The New Arab.
PMW, on October 1, exposed the statement as a ploy to redirect the money back to the terrorists.
In an interview, Bakr said that there are 7,000-8,000 released terrorists who receive a monthly salary, based on the 2004 PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners’ Affairs.
Instead of simply distributing salaries, Bakr said the PA would now hire the released terrorists, often for the Palestinian Security Forces.
To Anadolu, a Turkish state-run news agency, he said, on Wednesday, November 18, "the Palestinian [PA] government has begun to appoint former prisoners in the Israeli prison to governmental posts."


Tags prisoner release terrorist attacks on israel prison Prison sentence Palestinian Media Watch Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by