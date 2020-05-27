The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Russia's foray into Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking

Analysts say that Russia is not ready to replace the United States as Middle East powerbroker.

By JOSHUA ROBBIN MARKS/THE MEDIA LINE  
MAY 27, 2020 05:25
A man rides bicycle across the Tel Aviv city hall building as it is illuminated in solidarity with Russia after the blast in the St.Petersburg metro in Tel Aviv, Israel April 3, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man rides bicycle across the Tel Aviv city hall building as it is illuminated in solidarity with Russia after the blast in the St.Petersburg metro in Tel Aviv, Israel April 3, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Russia is reportedly attempting to organize a “mini-summit” between the United States and Palestinian officials in the coming weeks and is willing to set up a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
According to reports, the goal of the prospective meeting is to provide Palestinian officials with the opportunity to propose modifications to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, which, perhaps most significantly, envisions Israel’s annexation as early as July of about 30% of the West Bank.
Is there a new powerbroker in the Middle East?
Not so fast, say analysts.
“I don't think that Russia can play the role of the US,” Dr. Lior Lehrs, a policy fellow and director of the Program on Israeli-Palestinian Peacemaking at Mitvim, the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies.
Under previous administrations, the US took the lead in peace initiatives but that position, according to Lehrs, has changed in the years following Donald Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016.
“It was always the United States leading the process but in the last years you have this vacuum because the Trump Administration cannot play this role as a mediator; he changed this policy,” Lehrs said.
Officials from the US and Russia, along with the European Union and United Nations, held a video-conference Friday to discuss the proposed meeting between the US and the Palestinians, which would also reportedly include other countries, thus the term “mini-summit.” 
The involvement of the Middle East Quartet – the EU, UN, US and Russia – and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, is an attempt by Russia to bring the Palestinian Authority to the table. Abbas has imposed a blanket boycott on PA dealings with the US administration since December 2017 when Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US Embassy there. 
Another obstacle to arranging the “mini-summit” is the Trump peace plan. Abbas said that the Palestinians would not participate if Trump’s plan were the basis for negotiations. The White House wants the Trump plan to be the basis for any meeting. 
Last Tuesday, Abbas declared all past agreements with Israel and the US null and void, citing as the primary reason Netanyahu’s vow to press ahead with applying Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian-claimed territories. Abbas said that by pursuing such a move, Israel had “annulled” the 1993 Oslo Accords, which established the PA and jump-started direct peace negotiations.
According to the unity coalition deal recently struck between the right-wing Netanyahu and his centrist rival, Benny Gantz, the prime minister can as of July 1 hold a vote on annexation in either the cabinet or the entire parliament. A six-member US-Israeli committee is presently mapping out areas in the West Bank that would be incorporated into the Jewish state, although mixed signals have been emanating from Washington about when the process will be completed and, as a corollary, the green light given to Jerusalem to press forward.
“There would be no advantage at all for the United States to bestow legitimacy on Russian-led negotiations or even Russian-led negotiations with UN backing,” Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told The Media Line. “This would run counter to the Trump Administration's strategy. I don't see it.”
Schanzer pointed out the hypocrisy of Russia’s concern over Israel applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley given that international sanctions were imposed against Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea and military involvement in Ukraine.
“The Israeli situation is one of a decades long ambiguity where international law is far from settled as opposed to the Russian-Ukraine situation where Russia has been under international sanctions for what was clearly aggressive action. So the idea that somehow Russia would try to intervene and mediate seems a bit rich to me,” Schanzer said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed in a statement that during a phone conversation on Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh that Russia was ready to organize the meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.
Schanzer said that Russia’s recent foray into Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking must be seen in the context of the country’s efforts to supplant the United States as the primary powerbroker in the Middle East.
But, according to Schanzer, there are tensions in Russia’s relationship with Israel given its history of supporting Israel’s adversaries, from Hamas to Iran to Hezbollah.
Perhaps the biggest challenge for Russia in gaining concessions from Israel is what former US President Barack Obama called the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations.
“Russia is trying to do something but I don't think that they have the ability or the tools or want to play this role, especially the main idea was that the US had a special relationship with Israel,” Lehrs said. “That's why they are the only one that can have an impact on Israel.”


Tags Israel and Russia israel palestinian negotiations Russia Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by