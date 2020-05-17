Netanyahu: Settlement annexation will bring peace

It is time to apply Israeli sovereignty to West Bank settlements, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his speech before the swearing-in of his new government in the Knesset on Sunday."The time has come to apply Israeli law over these areas and to write a new, wondrous passage in the annals of Zionism," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu argued that annexation "will not make peace more distant; it will bring it closer. Peace can only be based on truth, and everyone knows it."The prime minister argued that the settlements and their residents would remain part of Israel in any scenario."The time has come for our neighbors the Palestinians and people in this House to recognize this," he added.Netanyahu also took credit for the current push for Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, saying it is "feasible, because I personally worked to advance it for three years."He also called for anyone who supports this drive to join the govenrment. Yamina, the religious-Zionist bloc to the Right of Likud, did not join the new coalition.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.