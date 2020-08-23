The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Russian general killed in Syria but Moscow has been silent about response

According to reports Russian Major General Vyacheslav Gladkikh was killed along with the commander of the local National Defense Forces during a patrol.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 23, 2020 11:54
Russian military vehicles return following a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria (photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
Russian military vehicles return following a joint Turkish-Russian patrol in northeast Syria
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
A Russian major general was killed in Syria in the last week but the important incident has not led to escalation or repercussions. According to reports Russian Major General Vyacheslav Gladkikh was killed along with the commander of the local National Defense Forces during a patrol. The “roadside bomb” killed him according to footage posted online and reports at Rudaw, Al-Monitor and other channels. 
What is known about the incident. On August 18 the Russian officer was travelling in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, apparently on the western side of the Euphrates river when an improvised explosive device exploded. Rudaw, a Kurdish network, said two Russian servicemen were also injured. Russian media says the incident took place near an oil field called At-Taym but it wasn’t clear where this was located. 

Al-Monitor says this is the first Russian major general killed like this in Syria. It is interesting that the commander of the local Syrian National Defense Forces from Al-Mayadin was with him. Russia has played a key role supporting the Syrian regime since 2015 and now is a kind of power broker across Syria. Russia has signed a deal with Turkey about Idlib in September 2018 and again in March 2020 to create ceasefires. It also does joint patrols with Turkey. In October 2020 Russia signed another deal with Turkey after the US withdrew and Turkey invaded a part of northern Syria. Russia sells air defense to Turkey but also supplies the Syrian regime with air defense. Russia thus seems to work both sides of the Syrian conflict.
Russia, however, views itself as fighting ISIS in Syria and also opposing the US role in Syria. For instance Russia has condemned the US for ruining Raqqa during the liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 and has also condemned the US for an oil deal in eastern Syria. Russians are present in places like Deir Ezzor conducting various patrols. Russian contractors are also present. These contractors attacked the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in February 2018. Since then Russia has appeared to want to stir up controversy and local unrest against the US. Russian patrols regularly monitor and even clash with US patrols in eastern Syria. The US tries to “de-conflict” from the Russians and high level discussions are apparently going well with Moscow. But on the ground things are more complex.
So who killed the general. It is believed to be an ISIS bomb. But there have not been so many high profile ISIS attacks against these kinds of patrols recently. Is ISIS growing its presence in this area? Other groups, such as Iranian-backed militias, are present throughout Albukamal and Al-Mayadin. This is where Iran traffics weapons to the Tiyas airbase and also to Hezbollah. It is a key corridor of Iran’s influence. At the same time Arab tribes on the other side of the Euphrates have been protesting against the US-backed SDF in recent weeks. Is ISIS stirring up discontent among the tribes? Or is the Syrian regime’s long hand at work, destabilizing areas on one side of the Euphrates, only to find out that ISIS exploited this power vacuum as well.
One website says that Gladkikh was deputy commander of the 36th Combined Arms Army. A report says that the 36th got a new commander in 2017 named Mikhail Yakovlevich Nosulev. The 36th consists of a tank brigade based in Ulan-Ude in Buriyatia, a rifle brigade, an artillery brigade and an anti-aircraft brigade, a missile brigade and command and logistics units, according to a 2018 report on Russia’s armed forces. Ulan Ude is in east Siberia. 
Russian patrols have also been targeted in Idlib by extremist groups that operate under Turkish areas of control.


